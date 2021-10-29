These criticisms which will make the host completely furious!

This is what is called taking it for his grade!

Thursday October 28 appeared Nagui, a TV child. A book which returns in particular to several key moments in the career of the flagship animator of France 2, whether it is glory, renewal or even … the crossing of the desert that he has known: “I didn’t work for a year and a half, but I still have people working at Air Production. Until the day my accountant told me I had to file for bankruptcy.“, he had related in 2019 in The Parisian. “In 2006, RTL fired me. Without having suicidal thoughts, I tell myself that the easiest thing would be for me to have a fatal car accident.” The worries have piled up. “One day, I have an appointment at France 2 to present fifteen projects. After an hour and a half, the boss of the channel lets his secretary tell me that I will not be received in the end. He does not even come. … In the parking lot, I am in tears. I am 42 years old and I think I am has been for eternity “.

Journalist René Chiche’s book includes numerous interviews with personalities or acquaintances of Melanie Page’s husband. Some are not shown to be tender with him!





“Of course it is not very easy on a daily basis”, said a former colleague. “No doubt because of this impression of illegitimacy or inequality that he always felt with his Egyptian origins”, before qualifying it as “suspicious” limit “a little anxious”. He remembers an anecdote: “I no longer remember which newspaper had written: Nagui is a photocopier, not an inventor”. “It made him very angry, and there was a bad atmosphere in the offices for a few days.”

A former production manager spoke with words going in this direction. “He could take a long time to respond to our requests, as if he took pleasure in making us stumble.” According to her, the BFF of Didier Deschamps is the type to want to decide all the same to “the location of the water bottle. It was almost obsessive.”

Nagui has been dressed for the winter!

See also: The disturbing revelations of Nagui after the broadcast of “Don’t forget the lyrics”

Writing