This powerful HP office laptop is equipped with a Ryzen 7 and is 300 euros cheaper.

With an interesting technical sheet and a very elegant design that will appeal to the greatest number, the HP Pavilion 14-ec0040nf laptop PC is currently on sale at Boulanger: its price goes from 999 euros to 699 euros thanks to an immediate discount coupled with an ODR.

Whether on the side of Intel or AMD, having a functional laptop and up to date in terms of configuration is the guarantee of enjoying a pleasant user experience on a daily basis. This is the case of the HP Pavilion 14-ec0040nf which ships a state-of-the-art Ryzen 7 5700U for a more attractive price than usual thanks to an immediate discount of 150 euros and a refund offer that drops its price to less than 700 euros.

The strengths of the HP ultrabook

A compact and elegant ultrabook

The powerful Ryzen 7 5700U + 16 GB combo

Good autonomy accompanied by fast charging

Instead of a strikethrough price of 999 euros, the HP Pavillon 14-ec0040nf Laptop PC is now available on sale at 849 euros at Boulanger, but its price drops to 699 euros, thanks to an ODR valid until November 7, 2021.

A light and elegant laptop to accompany you on a daily basis

With the Pavillon range, we can feel the know-how of the manufacturer, who offers a sober and elegant design that is very successful. Moreover, the reference ec0040nf is no exception, with its metal frame and its screen with very thin borders. Thanks to its weight of only 1.41 kg, this laptop benefits from a very light design, and not cumbersome for the size of its screen – it will be therefore ideal to slip into your backpack to accompany you everywhere.

Regarding the screen, the HP ultrabook offers a 14-inch IPS screen in Full HD definition. It is very pleasant on a daily basis with good brightness and a good contrast ratio, delivering unprecedented visual comfort. Its panel will be pleasant to use on a daily basis, whether for office automation or for watching films and series. Moreover, the manufacturer even offers a quality audio system thanks to the presence of speakers of the B&O brand.

AMD’s strength: guaranteed performance

This compact laptop PC is not lacking in power since it embeds the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chip, with 16 GB of RAM. With such a configuration, the Pavilion has the answer to make all your applications run smoothly without problem. It is possible to support extensive multitasking in office automation. With its eight-core CPU clocked at 1.8 GHz (turbo boost at 4.3 GHz), the most demanding tasks can take advantage of all the cores, such as content creation (video editing, photo, etc.).





Note all the same that this model also has a Radeon graphics card to allow you to play a little, if the game is not too greedy. As for storage, you can count on a 512 GB SSD in NVMe format, which will bring a welcome dose of responsiveness to the system, but also reduce loading time and boot time. And if this HP Pavilion offers a fairly muscular configuration, the manufacturer does not skimp on autonomy and wanted you to take full advantage of the capabilities of this ultraportable. With a 43 Wh battery, the Pavilion 14-ec0040nf will easily last a day with 10.5 hours of autonomy announced.

Wait before installing Windows 11 …

Finally, in terms of software this laptop runs on Windows 10 and if the new update has already been available for a few weeks, be aware that the AMD chips encounter some bugs to switch to the Sun Valley software. The manufacturer itself asks owners of Ryzen processors to stay on Windows 10. Notebooks with AMD Ryzen chips have been found to experience performance issues. So even if you are rather fond of the new Windows update, we advise you to wait until this issue is resolved.

Finally, on the connectivity side, this ultrabook is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a DisplayPort, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, as well as a headphone / microphone jack.

AMD or Intel?

If you’re new to AMD processors, we invite you to check out our guide to the best Intel and AMD Ryzen processors (CPUs) in 2021, to help you choose the processor that’s right for you.