this unexpected reunion with her ex!

If the youngest have known Yannick Noah for many years on the arm of Isabelle Camus, mother of their son Joakulas, the tennis player had other loves. And not the least. Before living with the great friend of Laeticia Hallyday for almost 20 years, the singer lived a romance with Heather Stewart, a sublime model of British origin who also succumbs to the charm of the then retired sportsman. But the beautiful brunette with blue eyes is not the only one to have been on the Frenchman’s arm. In the early 1980s, the winner of Roland Garros married top model Cécilia Rodhe. Crowned Miss Sweden 1978 and top model of the Elite Agency, the young woman capsized the heart of the sportsman of Cameroonian origin. In 1984, the year following his coronation Porte d’Auteuil, Yannick Noah said “yes” to the sublime Scandinavian. From their union will be born their son Joakim, in 1985 and their daughter Yéléna, in 1987. It is precisely for their son that the two former lovers recently met.

Joakim Noah honored by the presence of his parents

Yannick Noah left a few days ago for the United States to meet his son Joakim, who has lived there for many years. The latter received a very nice tribute from the basketball team for which he played the majority of his career, the Chicago Bulls. For the occasion, many former teammates of the son of the former tennis player were present in Illinois to celebrate the fantastic career of the young retiree. If the companion of Lais Ribeiro had the joy of seeing his former comrades in the locker room, he was also able to count on the presence of his parents. As we can see on an Instagram publication posted by the Noah’s Arc foundation, Yannick Noah was indeed found in the company of his first wife Cecilia Rodhe for this beautiful evening. A reunion that must have warmed the heart of their son who will remember this unique evening for a long time.





