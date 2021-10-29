Titus justifies the absence of Vinicius Jr

Leader of the 2022 World Cup qualifying standings in the South America zone with ten wins and one draw in eleven matches, Brazil, who will face Colombia and Argentina, will have to continue their good streak. Tite, the Auriverde coach, has also decided to do without Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior (21). Sparkling with the Merengues, he obviously did not convince his coach, who justified his absence by explaining that the development of this list was a real headache for him.





“He is a great player, with great potential, who is in competition with other aggressive attackers, who can take the axis and evolve on the ends. It was a matter of player choice for a specific time, he explained at a press conference. He is one of three players who created a very difficult situation for us when they were observed (along with Antony and Raphina). The performances and the work Antony and Raphinha did was important to this call-up, with all due respect and credit I have in this competition, where the team adjusted and made their best game with a striker. which occupied the space well.“