While with the pandemic, new stock marketers have arrived on the markets, the stock market regulator calls for “to be wary of unrealistic promises of quick gains, without effort and without risk”.

To invest, beware of advice given on the internet, warned the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on Thursday, October 28, calling for “vigilance”, particularly with regard to the “credibility of shared opinions” . The stock market regulator has indeed observed a “upsurge in investment recommendations or recommendations of trading sites by influencers on social networks “, which has accompanied the massive arrival of retail investors since the start of the pandemic.





More than 800,000 stock marketers, “with a younger profile”, have thus taken their first steps on the markets for two years, has identified the AMF. These must “gradually build a stock market culture” and “beware of unrealistic promises of quick, effortless, and risk-free gains“, she recalls.

Investors further must “question the credibility of opinions shared online and base their investment decision on reliable information“. Sharing your opinion in public on a listed share” must respect precise rules, in particular those of revealing its identity, its sources, and its possible conflicts of interest “, she recalls, warning that its monitoring platform des marchés incorporated the output of data from “forums or social networks.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) also recalled Thursday that an investor must always be able to assess “the credibility of the recommendation”, as well as “the interests of those who made it”. If a person offers recommendations “frequently”, targets “a large audience” and presents himself as “having financial expertise”, the requirements of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) are stronger, she also warns.