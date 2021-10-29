Tomb Raider: Lara Croft finally on Switch to celebrate the 25 years of the series

Appeared for the first time at the end of October 1996, Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider series, more generally, have just celebrated their twenty-five years! A very beautiful longevity that Square Enix is ​​currently celebrating with a few announcements including that of the arrival of two adventures of the emeritus archaeologist on the Nintendo portable console.

After having traveled the whole world and a flock of ancient places, the young archaeologist embarks on the exploration of a brand new temple, that of Big N. For the first time in the existence of the Tomb Raider game series, Lara Croft will bring two of her adventures to the Switch next year ! Besides this announcement, Square Enix revealed many other surprises on a page dedicated to the 25 years of the franchise.

Two ports to the Switch

Unfortunately, we are not talking here of two original adventures but of two portages of ancient expeditions of the famous archaeologist.. This announcement risks disappointing people, of course, but also happy people who will be able to share, two or up to four, two quality spin-offs, developed by Crystal Dynamics.

The two derivative titles of the Tomb Raider series that will arrive on Switch in 2022 are Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, released in August 2010, as well as its sequel Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, launched in December 2014. The ports will be carried out by Feral Interactive, a studio which has become known for its successful work on the ports of Alien Isolation and GRID: Autosport.





Compared to the original opus, these two spin-offs emphasize cooperation. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, action-adventure game in isometric view, allows you, alone or in pairs, to explore the Temple of Light helped by the Mayan warrior Totec in order to seal, once again, the evil Guardian of Darkness Xolotl.

Its sequel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, double the bet by allowing you to play up to four players (Lara accompanied by Carter, Isis and Horus), always in the form of an adventure in isometric view, in order to thwart the terrible plans of the god of chaos, Seth.

The two tests can be found here and here. For the moment, no precise release date is known but Square Enix has many plans to make us wait with it. a mobile title and other surprises to be found on the anniversary site of the license.