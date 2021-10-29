Top 14: Appointed in Toulon, threatened with prosecution by Clermont, the Catalan Franck Azéma evokes “conflicts with certain people”

“All this is an unnecessary quarrel”, swept Bernard Lemaître, president of RC Toulon, this Friday, by presenting the new manager of the club of the harbor, the ex-Clermont coach Franck Azéma, in conflict with his former leaders after his early departure in the summer of 2021.

“It is obvious that we could not consider working with Franck if he was not legally free from Clermont”, insisted Bernard Lemaître, “I have enough evidence that he is totally free. This is all a pointless quarrel.”.

The Auvergne club said Thursday in a press release to be entitled to compensation “following this early and unilateral termination of his coaching contract” by Franck Azéma: “If the disagreement persists on the amount of compensation due to the club, we leave ourselves free to initiate the necessary legal proceedings”, had threatened the Clermont president Jean-Michel Guillon.

u2622 ufe0f Debug. The ASM club has just learned that Franck Azéma has signed a contract with Rugby Club Toulonnais. The complexity of the situation & the contradictory information circulating on the subject, require some clarification

ud83d udc49 ud83c udffchttps: //t.co/juc79SCyBn pic.twitter.com/5ljOCr54gB

– ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) October 28, 2021

“There will be better days”

The person did not seem disturbed on Friday by the allegations of Clermont-Auvergne, the club where he spent eleven years of his coaching life: “I’m not worried. I don’t find it a fascinating subject. I only have good memories of Clermont and if there are conflicts it is only with certain people”.

Ironically, Franck Azéma’s first match as Toulon manager will be played in Clermont on Sunday, November 7.

Called to the bedside of the RCT to end “the little crisis” – in the words of Bernard Lemaître – that the triple European champion is going through, Azéma will not yet be officially at the helm of his new team on Saturday, during the match against Biarritz at the Mayol stadium in Toulon.

In contract with the RCT until 2023, with the same prerogatives as Patrice Collazo, to whom he succeeded, the Catalan will be a spectator on Saturday, and the team will be coached by the usual defense coach, the Irishman James Coughlan .

Then will begin its mission on Sunday: to raise a formation currently in the 13th place of the Top 14 and to relaunch “a worried group”: “There is a loss of confidence and certainty”, he confirmed on Friday, the day after his arrival at the RCT Campus, “It’s normal when there is no victory. But I also feel temperament. By working together things are possible and there will be better days”.