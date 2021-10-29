Top 14. One week of suspension less for Tekori (Toulouse), Aldigé fulminates

Rugby News See my news

Follow this media

The second row of Toulouse, Joe Tekori, is immediately requalified, while he has served only 3 of the 4 weeks of suspension imposed. (© Icon Sport / Canal + screen capture)

the Toulouse stadium can count on Joe tekori for his trip to Racing 92 this Sunday, October 31, 2021. The LNR has indeed indicated that the second row, excluded against Biarritz for a high tackle, was requalified immediately, although he had so far served only three of the four weeks of suspension imposed on him.

#Disciplined

Here is the press release relating to the requalification date of Mr. Iosefa Tekori 📄➡️ https://t.co/edRkc2OOD4 pic.twitter.com/FLfZPIeIeK – National Rugby League (@LNRofficiel) October 27, 2021

He participates in the Head Contact Process

During his time in the Disciplinary Commission on October 13, Tekori asked the authority for the possibility of benefit from the “Head Contact Process” system. World Rugby, the supreme body of world rugby, responded favorably to Toulouse’s request on October 25.

Therefore, by participating in this program, which consists of taking part in the setting up of a training workshop on tackling technique or in connection with the defective technical gesture (here, a high tackle), Tekori sees his suspension evolve. Indeed, this Head Contact Process device replaces him with a week’s suspension.

Good news for Toulouse in view of his trip to Racing 92 this weekend, because at the same time, the second row Thibaud Flament has not been released by the staff of the XV of France and Emmanuel Meafou still points to the ‘Infirmary.





Aldigé’s scathing reaction

On the other hand, this decision caused a strong misunderstanding on the part of the president of Biarritz, Jean-Baptiste Aldigé, who commented on Twitter with a scathing phrase: “It’s time to review the world of operation of some of our bodies.” As a reminder, Romain Ruffenach, victim of Tekori’s tackle, had seriously injured a knee during the action (nothing says that it was during the impact) and his absence was estimated at around 6 months.

Better and better 😂🤥

Could the committee bring Romain Ruffenach back to the field before 8 months and above all ensure that he will regain all his capacities since we know that only 1 player in 3 regains 100% of his capacities after such an injury https : //t.co/rFuL1XdNyI – Jean-Baptiste Aldigé (@jbaldige) October 27, 2021

It’s time to review the way some of our bodies operate @LNRofficiel 😡 https://t.co/MJAHRjBXqF – Jean-Baptiste Aldigé (@jbaldige) October 27, 2021

By way of clarification, it is an application of World Rugby regulations – and not the NRL itself which decided – which allows the replacement of a week of suspension by participation in the Head Contact Process protocol. This summer, the third row of England, Lewis Ludlow, had already benefited from it after his quote against Canada, which had earned him 4 weeks of suspension (he had then missed “only” 3 games).

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Rugby in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.