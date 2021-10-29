Top 14 – USAP: an unprecedented third line and a new captain for the reception of La Rochelle

The USAP staff unveiled the composition of the team that hosts La Rochelle this Saturday, October 30, 2021 (kick off at 3 p.m.) on behalf of the 9th day of the Top 14 championship.

Damien Chouly is leading the blood and gold troops this weekend against La Rochelle. A role he takes on for the first time this season, he who is usually the captain of the touchline. The other times, Mathieu Acebes of course was, as well as Piula Fa’asalele and Alan Brazo (once each).

With the former third international line, the three Argentinian internationals who leave the USAP on Sunday to join los Pumas and make the autumn tour (Joaquín Oviedo, Jerónimo de la Fuente and Bautista Delguy) are lined up from the start.

The third line (Oviedo-Chouly-Mamea Lemalu) is a first. And, is very solid considering the anatomies of Oviedo and Mamea Lemalu associated.

Without Julien Farnoux, nor Melvyn Jaminet (in Marcoussis with the XV of France), or Tristan Tedder positioned at the opening, it is Lucas Dubois that we see again for the second time positioned at the back entrance. Previously, it was against Racing 92, where their performance was more than commendable for 80 minutes.





The composition of the USAP: 15. Lucas Dubois, 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 12. Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11. Alivereti Duguivalu, 10. Tristan Tedder (o), 9. Sadek Deghmache (m) – 7. Joaquín Oviedo, 8. Genesis Mamea Lemalu, 6. Damien Chouly (c) – 5. Andreï Mahu, 4. Shahn Eru – 3. Arthur Joly, 2. Mike Tadjer, 1. Sacha Lotrian.

Replacements: 16. Lucas Velarte, 17. Sami Mavinga, 18. Tevita Cavubati, 19. Lucas Bachelier, 20. Tom Ecochard, 21. Patricio Fernández, 22. George Tilsley, 23. Davit Kuvriashvili.

The larger group: 24. Hugh Roach, 25. Siua Halanukonuka, 26. Matthieu Ugena, 27. Matteo Rodor, 28. Jean-Bernard Pujol.