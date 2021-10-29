Tourism: here is the best hotel in France in 2021

The most beautiful French hotel is Lyonnais. The InterContinental Lyon – Hotel Dieu was indeed rewarded yesterday by the World Travel Awards, which distributes prizes in the world of travel.

This is the first time that the establishment has obtained this distinction. Thus, it was given between 2018 and 2020 at the InterContinental Bordeaux, and at the Bristol in Paris between 2011 and 2017. This year, it will have preceded several other major French hotels: the Four Season George V (Paris), the Mandarin Oriental (Paris), the Plaza Athénée (Paris) or the Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s (Paris).

The week was particularly golden for the InterContinental Lyon, since it had received the prize for the best bar in the world a few days earlier by the Prix Villegiature 2020-2021.





However, not everyone will have the means to enjoy this exceptional place. Indeed, the average price of a classic room for two people is 350 euros per night. A price that goes up to 1,600 euros for one night in a “prestige suite”. A family suite for 4 people can cost around 500 euros.

Note that France has also distinguished itself at European level in these World Travel Awards. Air France’s business class was voted the best on the continent. Cannes was chosen as the most beautiful destination for festivals and events, and Disneyland Paris was voted best amusement park. This last prize had already been won four times by the place.