Toyota bZ4X (2021), a new electric SUV equipped with an incredible steering wheel

A pioneer in hybrid energy, Toyota did not yet have any 100% electric model in its range. The bZ4X, an SUV that inaugurates the new Toyota bZ division (Japanese counterpart to Volkswagen ID or BMW i), puts an end to this finding and appears a little smaller than models in the classic family vehicle category (Volkswagen ID.4 , Seat Enyaq iV, Nissan Ariya, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E …). For now, Toyota is not even revealing its exact dimensions.

The sensation of this bZ4X at launch is the funny optional steering wheel with fully electric steering instead of the classic mechanical steering columns. Note that the European versions will keep a classic steering wheel at launch. This funny option will not arrive until later with us. According to Toyota, it offers maximum maneuverability and excellent road feel. Note also the futuristic interior, common denominator of all these electric novelties.

Two versions

At the entry level, the bZ4X uses only one engine of 204 horsepower, installed on the front axle. It shoots down from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds. The top of the line prefers two engines (one on each axle) with a combined output of 217 horsepower. The 0 to 100 km / h is then carried out in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 160 km / h. With a capacity of 71.4 kWh, the battery will provide more than 450 km of WLTP range. Marketing will begin in June 2022 with us.