    Trading: beware of advice from influencers on social networks, warns the AMF

    Noting an “upsurge in investment recommendations or recommendations from trading sites by influencers on social networks”, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) calls for “vigilance”, particularly with regard to “credibility divided opinions “.

    Can you shop around like you buy a beauty product? On Instagram or Snapchat, more and more influencers have embarked on social trading by promoting trading platforms to their thousands, if not millions, of subscribers, most of them neophytes. A dangerous system that is causing concern among financial authorities. The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) notably warned Thursday, October 28 against these practices, calling for “vigilance”, vis-à-vis in particular the “credibility of shared opinions”


    The stock market regulator has noted a “resurgence of investment recommendations or recommendations for trading sites by influencers on social networks”, which has accompanied the massive arrival of individual investors since the start of the pandemic, according to a press release. More than 800,000 stock marketers, “with a younger profile”, have taken their first steps on the markets for two years , identified the AMF.

    They must “gradually build a stock market culture” and “beware of unrealistic promises of quick gains, effortlessly and without risk,” she recalls. Investors should also “question the credibility of opinions shared online and base their investment decision on reliable information.”

    Sharing your opinion in public on a listed share “must respect precise rules, in particular those of revealing its identity, its sources, and its possible conflicts of interest” , she recalls, warning that its market monitoring platform included the output of data from “forums or social networks.”

    The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) also recalled Thursday that an investor should always be able to assess “the credibility of the recommendation”, as well as “the interests of those who made it”. If a person offers recommendations “frequently”, targets “a large audience” and presents himself as “having financial expertise”, the requirements of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) are stronger, she also warns.


