Two layoffs at Radio France following revelations of Marie Portolano’s documentary

SANCTIONS – Radio France announced this Friday, October 29, two layoffs and three layoffs with suspension of pay, after an external and independent investigation carried out following the broadcast of a documentary on sexism in sports newsrooms.

No details were given on the identity of the persons concerned or the editorial offices where they had worked so far.

In March, following Marie Portolano’s television documentary “I am not a slut, I am a journalist”, Radio France launched an external and independent investigation, led by a recognized personality, Sophie Latraverse, recalled the public radio .

Based on 80 interviews, the conclusions of this survey testified in particular to a “very harsh working atmosphere justifying stress, violence and sexism” (jokes, gestures, denigrating attitudes, etc.), tolerance “ on a daily basis ”of“ serious situations and behaviors ”in various services, and the primacy given to the needs of the branch rather than to the protection of victims, according to a presentation previously consulted by theAFP.





11 disciplinary proceedings

The investigation gave rise to “11 disciplinary proceedings” which concerned in particular France Bleu Pays Basque and the sports department, two editorial staff questioned by journalist Amaia Cazenave, witness to Marie Portolano’s documentary.

“Of the 11 disciplinary proceedings initiated, 9 sanctions have been taken, ranging from reprimand to dismissal, one case gives rise to an abandonment of the proceedings and another case is still being processed,” Radio France said on Friday in a statement sent to the ‘AFP.

“Specifically, 4 reprimands, 3 layoffs with suspension of salary and 2 dismissals are committed”, she added.

“These actions are part of the continuity of the work started in 2019 and which will continue to implement a 0 tolerance against any situation of sexual harassment, sexist acts, discrimination in the company”, public radio continued.

Radio France is not the only media implicated in Marie Portolano’s documentary: Canal + and RMC Sport had also launched internal investigations in March following its broadcast.

The star columnist of the Canal + “Canal Football Club”, Pierre Ménès, accused of sexual assault, left the encrypted channel after reaching a financial agreement in July, ending nearly 12 years of collaboration.