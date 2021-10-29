Ubisoft highlights the performance of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its catalog

With a turnover of 751 million euros, the decline in sales of Ubisoft has at least the merit of being slight, which pushes the management to speak of “superformance” by leaving aside for the moment the cast iron spectacular profits, which drop from 22 million to less than one million euros. The term superformance applies in any case to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is already the 2nd biggest game in Ubisoft’s history in terms of profits generated and less than 12 months after its release. Ubisoft doesn’t say it, but we guess the genre champion is Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft Results Period Turnover Operating income Net profit April 2020 – September 2020 € 757.0 million 48.1 million euros € 22.1 million April 2021 – September 2021 € 751.3 million € 25.9 million 0.9 million euros

Beyond Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft underlines the health of its catalog by noting the contributions of For Honor, The Crew 2, Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs: Legion. The Lyonnais of the Ivory Tower studio are even entitled to dedicated congratulations. “The Crew 2 deserves special mention for continuing its strong momentum, with engagement and revenue up 70% and 53% respectively from two years ago thanks to its unique positioning as a community car game.Ubisoft notes, adding that more than 30 million players have joined The Crew franchise since its inception in 2014.

Regarding Far cry 6, Ubisoft indicates that its startup is comparable with that ofAssassin’s Creed Odyssey. Which report ? None, but you can easily deduce that Far cry 6 started less well than Far cry 5, except for the playing time per player which is up 25%.





With 17,000 employees to feed, including 1,200 recruited over the past 12 months, Ubisoft is a giant whose financial situation remains in the red. As of September 30, 2021, the group’s equity amounted to € 1.2 billion while its net debt stood at € 572 million. This debt was “only” 434 million euros a year earlier.