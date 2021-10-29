Ubisoft puts an end to rumors about the next game in the license

It is one of the most cult video game licenses: Assassin’s Creed has a dozen major games to its credit, as well as smaller side episodes. If the first episodes received very positive reviews, the saga tended to run out of steam over the episodes. Fortunately, Ubisoft apparently found the miracle formula in 2017 with Assassin’s Creed Origins, unveiling an open world map larger than ever, and above all focusing its progress on a much more “RPGesque” dimension. But after three episodes in this style, the players are already starting to get bored. It is therefore a next episode intended to be revolutionary that has been announced. Maybe a little too much? Ubisoft takes the floor.

An innovative project that worries

Bearing the code name Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the next episode of the saga intends to revolutionize the formula and last over time. A priori, this should not surprise too much: a large part of the current AAA triples continue to be regularly updated after their release in order to evolve according to the news (events corresponding to particular holidays, etc.).

But where Ubisoft began to worry its world, it was by evoking a game service involving several characters, places and times. If this sort of “metaverse” of the universe ofAssassin’s Creed has something to seduce on paper, many fans are afraid of disjointed scenarios that serve more as a best-of in the series than a real new game in its own right.

The first leaks evoked in particular a style of play inspired by the last ones Hitman : a succession of more or less small semi-open levels each offering a different experience. And if the last Hitman shine by their gameplay and level-design, which means that they do not shine by their scenario. In short, not sure that this is the kind of experience that players of the Ubisoft series are looking for.





An official speech to reassure the players

So as not to let rumors continue to tarnish the reputation of a game about which nothing concrete is actually known, Yves Guillermot, CEO of Ubisoft has decided to speak. First information which should reassure many: Assassin’s Creed “Infinity” will be a triple AAA game in the continuity of the previous episodes, and in no way a free-to-play.

It will not be free to play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements. It will be a very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all Assassin’s Creed games.

The next Assassin’s Creed will therefore not be part of the publisher’s new marketing strategy, which announced last May that it wanted to focus on the production of free-to-play game-services, to the detriment of larger more classic productions. Above all, this promise of “many narrative elements” in the style of the preceding Assassin’s Creed should reassure players about rumors that the game is based on the latest Hitman.

Frédérick Duguet, Ubisoft’s CFO, also spoke briefly about the game, insisting that the project is still in its early stages of development. We will therefore have to be very patient, since the final product will probably not land on our machines for several years. Enough to leave time for everyone to launch their little rumors and completely erroneous theories, as we are used to.