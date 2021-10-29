UFC-Que Choisir denounces the scandal of inheritance bank charges “at a gold price”

The consumers’ association pinpoints the banks for the very high fees applied to the accounts of the deceased: 233 euros on average, up to three times more than in other European countries

The funeral market in France weighs, monuments and cemetery items included, nearly 2.5 billion euros. And the banks are taking their part for around 150 million euros per year, through the inheritance bank charges applied to the last transactions concerning the bank accounts of the deceased.

When one of their clients dies, the bank sets up a well-established procedure, and must accomplish several mandatory tasks: “from administrative operations to the transfer of assets to heirs, receipt of the death certificate, the inventory of funds and the management of post-mortem movements on the account… ”

28% increase since 2012

Despite the lack of transparency in bank brochures and the activism of the banking lobby to avoid disseminating too many details on this subject, the UFC-Que Choisir has scrutinized the prices of these inheritance fees for some twenty establishments: fees applied amount to 233 euros on average in the context of a “typical” inheritance of 20,000 euros (according to INSEE, 66% of inheritances in France are less than 30,000 euros).





The association specifies that “this average hides enormous disparities, however, since the costs vary from simple (120 euros at Crédit Mutuel Center Est Europe) to quadruple (527 euros at LCL) depending on the establishment. Likewise, the evolution of these tariffs in recent years is puzzling. Since 2012, they have grown, on average, by 28%, “the palm going to BNP Paribas with an explosion of 263%”.

A comparison of the fees in France with those applied in Europe shows that they are “twice as high as those charged in Belgium or Italy (respectively 107 euros and 112 euros) and even three times higher than in Spain (80 euros ). “

The UFC-Que Choisir asks for a framework for these bank inheritance costs as well as, at a minimum, “their capping at a level covering the costs actually borne by the banks. “