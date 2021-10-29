UFC Que-Chooser alerts on exorbitant amount of estate bank fees

The association underlines the disproportion of the prices practiced in France, representing according to it a banking windfall of at least 150 million euros.

By pointing to the exorbitant cost of funeral directors, the UFC Que Choisir had already denounced the financial burden which adds to the grief of the bereaved. In a study made public this Friday, the consumer association intends to alert this time to the opacity of bank inheritance rates. These fees are levied for closing the account of the deceased person. They pay for the processing of administrative operations until the transfer of assets to the heirs (mainly the receipt of the death certificate, the inventory of funds and the management of post-mortem movements on the account).

Read alsoHow to limit your bank charges abroad

In France, the median amount of inheritance is around 20,000 euros. For this sum, French banks take an average of 233 euros, according to the UFC Que — Choose study, which is based on the observation of the rates charged by 21 French banks considered representative of the banking sector. An average that hides significant differences since LCL, which comes in first, charges a price of 527 euros where Crédit mutuel Center Est Europe only asks for 120 euros. In comparison, these prices are, according to the association, twice as high as those charged in Belgium or Italy and even three times higher than in Spain. Not to mention Germany, which simply declared them illegal.





Concerns of parliamentarians

In addition to these inheritance costs, the costs for an external bank transfer transfer are added, if the heir’s account is domiciled in a bank other than that of the deceased. Billed by one in four banks, they amount to an average of 145 euros.

The consumers’ association says it is not the first to inquire about the subject. According to her, over the past 10 years, more than 33 parliamentary questions have been put to the various governments to demand a control of these inheritance costs, from parliamentarians of all stripes. Still according to the association, the various governments have in return advanced the possibility left to consumers to play the competition by choosing the bank that will charge the lowest fees. An argument far from holding for UFC Que Choisir. “ Price brochures are 50 pages on average. And that’s not what makes us go to one bank or another, but more the price of the bank card »Explains Matthieu Robin, in charge of the financial sector at UFC-Que Choisir.

Read alsoWhat are the notary fees related to the succession?

Based on these findings, the association is asking politicians to put in place a cap on these costs, at a level that covers the costs actually borne by the banks.