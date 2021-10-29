UK “credibility” is at stake, Macron judge

The French president returned to post-Brexit disputes over fishing licenses and the Northern Irish protocol in an interview with Financial Times.

French President Emmanuel Macron estimated that the “credibility” UK was at stake in post-Brexit disputes over fishing licenses and the Northern Irish Protocol, in an interview with Financial Times published Friday evening.

“Make no mistake, this does not only concern the Europeans but all their partners. Because when you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what has been decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a great proof of your credibility ”, he told the newspaper.





While threats of reprisals fuse on either side of the Channel around fishing licenses in British waters, which Paris accuses London of not granting in sufficient numbers, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson must meet this weekend in Rome on the sidelines of the G20.

Neither “provocation” nor “tension”

The French president assured that there had been neither “provocation” or “voltage” on the issue of fishing rights, but “we must respect” each other and “Keep the word that has been given”. While believing that it was a “Test for credibility” the British Prime Minister and his government, the French President said he was sure of the “good will” from the United Kingdom.