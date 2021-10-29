Update on changes in recommendations in Paris: CNP Assurances, Ubisoft, Worldline …



HSBC lowers its recommendation to “keep” against “buy” and raises its price target to 21.90 euros against 19.60 euros on CNP Assurances. (Photo credits: – L. Grassin)

October 29 (Reuters) – Main changes in recommendations and / or course targets recorded Friday in Paris.





* CNP ASSURANCES CNPP.PA – HSBC lowers its recommendation to “keep” against “buy” and raises its price target to 21.9 euros against 19.6 euros.

* UBISOFT UBIP.PA – Credit Suisse lowers its price target to 59 euros against 75 euros; JP Morgan lowers its price target to 62 euros against 70 euros.

* WORLDLINE WLN.PA – HSBC lowers its price target to 78 euros against 90 euros; JP Morgan lowers its price target to 65 euros against 81 euros.

* DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA – JP Morgan raises its price target to 58 euros against 50 euros; Barclays raises its price target to 45 euros against 41 euros; Citigroup raises its price target to 51 euros against 46 euros.

* CAPGEMINI CAPP.PA – JP Morgan raises its price target to 230 euros against 210 euros; Citigroup raises its price target to 235 euros against 210 euros; Morgan Stanley raises its price target to 187 euros against 178 euros.

(Written by Gdansk, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)