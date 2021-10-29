upset and shocked, the singer comes out of the silence

A relationship on a roller coaster that seemed to hold up. Six years ago, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced that they had fallen madly in love with each other. Since then, the two lovebirds have gone through very difficult times, but also very joyful with the birth of their little daughter Khai, born in September 2020. A birth that immediately united the couple… until today.

Happy and fulfilled parents, the singer and the model have, against all odds, decided to end their relationship. The American celebrity magazine announces the news, “They are not together at the moment. They are both good parents however they are co-parents. “, as reported by a relative. A shocking decision of the two young parents, which comes just after the announcement of TMZ, this Thursday, October 28, of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid, the mother of the model.

Zayn Malik reacts





Indeed, the American magazine revealed that the mother of Gigi and Bella was planning to file a complaint against Zayn Malik for having “hit” him during an argument. However, this alleged altercation would not ultimately be at the origin of the separation but rather a consequence of it. A serious accusation from Yolanda Hadid, whom the One Direction singer immediately wanted to silence by speaking on social networks: “I categorically deny hitting Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give more details and I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move forward to resolve these family issues privately.”

If for the moment Gigi Hadid has not reacted directly to the situation, but simply sent a message through her press officer: “Gigi only focuses on the best for Khai”, his companion, he posted a long text on Twitter to clarify the situation: “As you all know, I am a very modest person and I really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters are not thrown onto the world stage. In order to protect that space. for her, I agreed not to contest the claims following an argument with a member of my partner’s family who entered our house while she was away ”. To be continued …

