US clears Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

This is the start of a new vaccination campaign. The United States authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, October 29, for children aged 5 to 11, paving the way for the imminent launch of a new major stage of the immunization campaign, which concerns 28 million children in the country.

This emergency clearance from the US Medicines Agency (FDA) was granted after careful review of the results of clinical trials conducted by Pfizer on several thousand children.

Tuesday a committee of American experts spoke in favor of this immunization. Children “are far from being spared from the damage of Covid-19,” Peter Marks, of the FDA, recalled in the introduction.





Among 5 to 11 year olds, more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in the United States, more than 8,300 hospitalizations, and a hundred deaths, he detailed .