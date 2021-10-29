More

    US clears Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

    NewsWorld


    This emergency authorization from the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) was granted on Friday.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    This is the start of a new vaccination campaign. The United States authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, October 29, for children aged 5 to 11, paving the way for the imminent launch of a new major stage of the immunization campaign, which concerns 28 million children in the country.

    This emergency clearance from the US Medicines Agency (FDA) was granted after careful review of the results of clinical trials conducted by Pfizer on several thousand children.

    Tuesday a committee of American experts spoke in favor of this immunization. Children “are far from being spared from the damage of Covid-19,” Peter Marks, of the FDA, recalled in the introduction.


    Among 5 to 11 year olds, more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in the United States, more than 8,300 hospitalizations, and a hundred deaths, he detailed .


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article“I almost rocked him”: this hurtful joke from Eric Zemmour that shocked Joey Starr
    Next articlewhat are the solutions ?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC