V8 engine and canvas top for the new 2 + 2 convertible

Zapping Autonews Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio GT Junior: the special series in video

The new generation Mercedes SL confirms the return to the retractable canvas roof, after several decades spent with a hard roof. On this side, the luxury roadster returns to its roots. On the other hand, the German manufacturer introduces another important novelty at the level of its bodybuilder plan, since the SL is equipped with two extra seats at the rear. The roadster therefore becomes a 2 + 2 convertible, with the capacity to suitably accommodate “two people measuring up to 1.50 m” at the rear.

A layout that was made possible thanks to the 4.71 m long (+ 9 cm compared to the previous generation) of the vehicle and its generous wheelbase of 2.70 m (+ 11 cm). Despite a slightly greater height than its predecessor (+ 4 cm), the SL and its 1.36 m is more elegant than ever. It has a width of 1.92 m (+ 4 cm) and is reminiscent of the superb Mercedes AMG GT Roadster, with which it does not share any room. Resulting from a total renewal from a white sheet, the SL benefits from a lightened and reinforced structure (+ 18% torsional resistance) combining materials such as aluminum composite or magnesium.

Sleek styling and fabric hood

Start the slideshow

Mercedes-AMG SL (2022) | Photos of the new generation +81

Photo Credit – Daimler

The front of the new SL, aggressive at will, has a particularly long and flat bonnet, behind which is a windshield very inclined towards the rear, above a very remote cabin. A set of characteristics common to previous generations of the SL. Generous hips sit the vehicle on the road, giving it a sporty and balanced look at the stern while a large active spoiler is integrated at the end of the trunk. In profile, the triple-layered fabric hood, with thick insulation trapped between two layers of resistant fabric, folds into a “Z” shape. It saves no less than 21 kg compared to a hard roof.

Powered by an electro-hydraulic mechanism, the convertible top of the new SL opens or closes fully automatically at up to 60 km / h in around 15 seconds. Three color variants are offered in the catalog, in combination with twelve body colors to choose from, including two exclusive SL Hyperbleu metallic and Monza gray magno Manufaktur colors.

Two V8 engines, for starters

Start the slideshow

Mercedes-AMG SL (2022) | Photos of the new generation +81

Photo Credit – Daimler

The new SL will be available at launch with a powerful V8 4.0 biturbo engine, the famous engine from the Mercedes-AMG range, available in two power levels. Using a well-known nomenclature from the German manufacturer, the SL 63 will be equipped with the block pushed to 585 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The more modest SL 55 will receive a deflated version of the same engine totaling 476 hp and 700 Nm of torque. These two versions will be offered with 4Matic + all-wheel drive as standard, a great first for the SL.





In the SL 63 version, the 2 + 2 convertible announces an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds for a maximum speed of 315 km / h. The SL 55 can boast of being able to complete the exercise in little more time, 0 to 100 km / h taking only 3.9 seconds, for a top speed of 295 km / h. Power is transmitted to all four wheels, fitted with specific 19, 20 or 21-inch rims, via a 9-speed Speedshift MCT 9G AMG automatic transmission. Mercedes is also announcing the development of a powerful E Performance variant with hybrid drive, as well as the upcoming appearance of other engines, arguably more reasonable turbo six cylinders.

A mess of techs

Start the slideshow

Mercedes-AMG SL (2022) | Photos of the new generation +81

Photo Credit – Daimler

The new Mercedes SL is equipped with active rear axle steering as standard. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer either in the opposite direction (up to 100 km / h) or in the same direction (over 100 km / h) relative to the front wheels. A system that guarantees impeccable road holding, especially in combination with the 4Matic + all-wheel drive and AMG Active Ride Control active anti-roll control. Six AMG Dynamic Select driving programs are available: “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +”, “Individual” (personalized settings) and “Race” (standard on the SL 63, optional on the SL 55) to transform the behavior of the vehicle according to the mood of the driver.

Facing the pilot of the new SL, a high-resolution 12.3-inch LCD instrumentation screen ensures a crystal-clear reading of essential information. In the center of the dashboard, there is a multimedia touch screen which can now be electrically adjusted in tilt from 12 to 32 degrees in order to avoid the reflections of the sun (open top mainly). This 11.9-inch interface offering several specific display styles provides access to the latest generation MBUX system. The latter is combined with the intelligent “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant, which now understands up to 28 languages. Other comfort equipment such as the Aircarf (hot air blown into the neck of the driver and his passenger via an air outlet in the headrest), standard on the launch models, are available. See you in 2022 for the marketing of the Mercedes-AMG SL.