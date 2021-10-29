Valneva sets the price of its fundraising 17 euros per share, listing suspended

(Update: suspension of the listing of Valneva shares on Euronext Paris)

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – The biotechnology company Valneva announced on Friday that it had set the price and the number of shares to be placed within the framework of its planned capital increase in the United States and Europe. As part of this transaction, Valneva asked Euronext to temporarily suspend the listing of its title on the Paris Stock Exchange as of 9:00 am Friday.

The group will put a total of 4.5 million new shares, a ratio of 4.47 million shares created in Europe as part of a private placement and 16,560 certificates of deposit (or ADS for American Deposit Shares) to be issued. United States each representing two common shares. The resumption of the quotation of the Valneva share on the regulated market of Euronext Paris should take place around 4:30 pm Friday, corresponding to the first possible time for the start of negotiations of these new ADSs in the United States.

The initial subscription price was set at 17 euros per ordinary share and 39.42 dollars per ADS. The subscription price for ordinary shares is 12.5% ​​lower than the closing price of Valneva shares on Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange, of 19.45 euros.





The total gross amount of this fundraising is expected to be approximately $ 88.7 million, which equates to approximately € 76.5 million before the deduction of intermediary fees and estimated fees paid by the company, Valneva said. .

“The company has granted the guarantor banks an over-allotment option allowing them to subscribe for a period of 30 days up to 337,500 additional ADS, each ADS representing two ordinary shares”, further announced Valneva.

The biotech also indicated that this capital increase of 4.5 million ordinary shares would represent a dilution of approximately 4% of the company’s share capital, a percentage which will increase to 5% in the event of full exercise of the option of over-allotment by the guarantor banks.

On Wednesday, Valneva had indicated that it planned to use the net proceeds of this capital increase to finance the development of its candidate vaccines against Lyme disease, chikungunya and Covid-19.

