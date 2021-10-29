Values ​​to follow Monday, November 1, 2021 on the Paris Stock Exchange

(AOF) – Coil

Coil’s net income in the first half of 2021 was profitable for 1 million euros, compared to a loss of 2.1 million euros in the first half of 2020. “The increase in the company’s turnover and the evolution of its product mix towards subcontracting with a less weight of metal in sales, associated with the rationalization of the fixed cost structure, lead to a clear upturn in profitability indicators “commented the largest anodizer in the world for the building and industrial sectors.

HF Company





HF Company lifted the veil on Friday evening on its results for the first half of 2021. The integrator of technological solutions showed a net loss (group share) of 1.4 million euros, against a loss of 9.1 million euros. ‘euros a year earlier. For its part, the operating result came to -1.1 million euros, against -0.9 million during the first half of 2020. As for the turnover, it stood at 13.7 million euros. euros, against 12.2 million euros.

Tivoly

As of September 30, 2021, Tivoly’s consolidated sales over 9 months amounted to € 60.2 million, up 20% compared to September 30, 2020, at constant exchange rates. “The level of activity is gradually reaching that of 2019”, commented the specialist in cutting tools. At real exchange rates, consolidated sales increased by 19.9%.