    Vatican interview for Joe Biden and Pope Francis

    While in Rome to participate in the G20, US President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

    An expected meeting between a Catholic president – the first since John F. Kennedy – and the Pope. Friday, taking advantage of his visit to Rome where he will participate in the G20 summit, Joe Biden met with the sovereign pontiff. “President Biden thanked His Holiness for his defense of the poor and those who suffer from hunger, conflict and persecution,” the White House said in a statement. “He praised Pope Francis’ leadership in the fight against the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy for the pandemic to end for all with the sharing of vaccines and a global and equitable economic recovery.”


    Exclusive:Meet Father O’Donovan, Joe Biden’s 30-Year-Old Friend

    Accompanied by his wife Jill Biden

    The US President, who was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, then met Cardinal Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, whom he also thanked for “the Vatican’s encouragement that hundreds of Christian organizations to around the world achieve ‘climate neutrality’. He praised his involvement “in favor of those who are unjustly imprisoned, especially in Venezuela and Cuba”: “The leaders are committed to continue to use their voices to defend personal and religious freedoms around the world”, also informed the White House.

    Amanda

