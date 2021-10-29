very good last minute news before Metz

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Adao Carvalho, third shareholder of the Greens, breaks the silence

The remarks were enough to worry the supporters of the Greens. Especially when it concerns a possible absence of one of the very few good players in the workforce since the start of the season. But yesterday, at a press conference, Claude Puel, the Stéphanois coach, did indeed cast doubt on the presence of Wahbi Khazri afec at FC Metz, victim of a blow against the SCO of Angers. There was also a question of doubt about Cameroonian midfielder Yvan Neyou.

However, and if one relies on the site Peuple Vert, the two men will indeed be on the trip to the Saint-Symphorien stadium. They trained normally yesterday and should therefore allow ASSE to be (almost) complete for what is akin to a fear match between 19th and 20th in the Ligue 1 standings.

No worries for Wahbi #Khazri and Yvan #Neyou who trained normally yesterday. They should be operational for the very important meeting in Metz. #FCMASS

– Alexandre S. – Peuple-Vert.fr (@AlexPVfr) October 29, 2021