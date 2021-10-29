very good last minute news before Metz

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Adao Carvalho, third shareholder of the Greens, breaks the silence
The remarks were enough to worry the supporters of the Greens. Especially when it concerns a possible absence of one of the very few good players in the workforce since the start of the season. But yesterday, at a press conference, Claude Puel, the Stéphanois coach, did indeed cast doubt on the presence of Wahbi Khazri afec at FC Metz, victim of a blow against the SCO of Angers. There was also a question of doubt about Cameroonian midfielder Yvan Neyou.
However, and if one relies on the site Peuple Vert, the two men will indeed be on the trip to the Saint-Symphorien stadium. They trained normally yesterday and should therefore allow ASSE to be (almost) complete for what is akin to a fear match between 19th and 20th in the Ligue 1 standings.
No worries for Wahbi #Khazri and Yvan #Neyou who trained normally yesterday. They should be operational for the very important meeting in Metz. #FCMASS
to summarize
While ASSE moves to the FC Metz field tomorrow, the Greens coach Claude Puel indicated that two of his players, Wahbi Khazri and Yvan Neyou, were uncertain. The latter should however be present in Saint-Symphorien.