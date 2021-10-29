Very sharp rise in fuel and gas prices on November 1, in La R

From Monday, November 1, fuel and gas prices increase sharply in Reunion. Unleaded and diesel increased by more than 7%. Unleaded goes to € 1.57 and diesel to € 1.2 per liter. The gas bottle increases by 8% to € 21.03.

The prices of fuel and gas increase very sharply in Reunion from Monday, November 1. Unleaded soars to € 1.57 (compared to € 1.46 in October), diesel to € 1.2, (compared to € 1.12 in October), i.e.[PL1] an increase of 7%. The price of the gas bottle is up to € 21.03 (against € 19.46 in October), i.e. + 8%.

The global rise in the price of a barrel

In a statement, the prefecture of Reunion explains that “These increases are not explained by taxes and other miscellaneous costs which are fixed, with the exception of the dock dues (+1.5 centimes increase compared to the previous month). They cannot be explained nor by the distributors’ margins which also remain the same regardless of the price per liter sold at the pump “.

The main explanation for these increases is the increase in the price of a barrel of oil, which has quadrupled since April 2020. This is automatically reflected in the price at the pump. In addition, the euro has experienced a slight decline against the dollar which is also having an upward impact on fuel prices.

A lower increase than in France

Thanks to the regulated system put in place in our territory and in the other overseas departments to set fair prices and to a level of taxation much lower than that of the metropolis, the price of fuel remains nevertheless much lower than that of France. where unleaded reaches € 1.65 and diesel € 1.55 per liter at the pump.

Aid of 100 euros which also applies to Reunion

To cope with this sharp rise in energy prices which is impacting the purchasing power of low-income households, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, has announced exceptional aid of € 100 for all beneficiaries of the energy check. It will be sent to them automatically in December 2021.





This aid, which concerns 5.8 million low-income households in France, obviously also applies to Reunion. “Concretely, in the case of unleaded which increases by 11 cents this month and for a full 50 liters, this sum of 100 € will allow 20 times the full without spending a cent more”, explains in this example the prefecture.

Price details

For unleaded, the public price is up to 1.57 € / liter. This change is explained by the increase in the average quotation (+ 10 cts on the final price), supported by the fall in the parity (+ 1 cts); or 11 cts in total.

For diesel, the price is up to € 1.2 / liter mainly due to the increase in quotations (+ 7 cts on the final price). The parity influences the final price by almost +1 ct. ; or + 8 cts in total.

For gas, the final price of the bottle is up € 21.03. This is mainly explained by the upward trend in quotations (+ 19.62% cumulatively), accentuated by the weakening of the Euro (- 1.84%) against the dollar. The quotations “weigh” for almost € 1.41 increase on the final price, to which are added almost 17 cts for the fluctuation of the Euro; or +1.57 € in total.

The prices of oil and gas products in Reunion are set in application of the provisions of the energy code. The resulting fuel price regulation mechanism makes it possible to comply with real market conditions and ensure transparency on the formation of hydrocarbon prices.