Vianney dad of a little boy: the baby name finally revealed? Find out …

On October 19, 2021, singer Vianney announced that he had become a dad for the first time. A baby, the fruit of his marriage to Catherine Robert, about which the 30-year-old artist is careful not to say too much, faithful to his line of conduct which pushes him to the greatest discretion. But an informant has obviously made some confidences on the arrival of baby …

This is the magazine here is, in its edition of Friday, October 29, which relates information hitherto kept secret: the first name of Vianney’s son. And, according to our colleagues, the interpreter of the hits Not here, I am leaving or The same decided to name him Edgar. A choice that we obviously imagine matured with his wife, the musician Catherine Robert. On the other hand, we do not know what motivated the couple – who did not confirm – to choose this somewhat outdated first name. The musician, whose pregnancy had been discreet, was already the mother of a little girl born from a previous romantic relationship.





Vianney had already assumed the role of step-dad, sometimes with difficulty. “It is almost a Stations of the Cross in some ways. It is difficult for a child who is surrounded by a parent who is not his genetically (…) You have to give him time and that is what is complicated is to agree not to necessarily welcome. It’s normal. It’s just that it takes a lot of love. You have to stay this course, really, to be fully accepted“he said in Seven to eight on TF1.

Vianney, who continues to perform on his tour Let’s not wait, wrote the following message to announce the birth of her first child: “And if the downpour hits you and me, we go through it at 2, 3 … at 4. I just wanted to tell you that a little wonder has burst into our life. The mother & our little guy are doing well.“