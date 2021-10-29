VIDEO – Molnupiravir: three things to know about Merck’s anti-Covid pill ordered by France

TREATMENT – France has just ordered 50,000 doses of Molnupiravir, a pill that could be effective against Covid. Action, efficiency, deployment … the 20H of TF1 looks at this drug.

This red pill is the first anti-Covid drug you could find in pharmacies at the end of the year. Monulpiravir may be effective in some cases, although it must be taken with great care. The 20H of TF1 looks at the newcomer, in the headline report.

• How does Molnupiravir work? When the virus enters our cells, it releases its genetic code and multiplies. The antiviral then modifies this code, which prevents the spread of the virus. As explained by Clarisse Lhoste, president of MSD France, it is especially in addition to vaccines in case of reduced immunity. According to the laboratory, it would be enough to take this pill twice a day for five days to cure Covid.

To be taken in the very first days of the illness

• What do we know about its effectiveness? Clinical trials show that the drug halves the risk of hospitalization, for a positive patient with symptoms and vulnerable (eg a person over 65, obese or diabetic). This antiviral would be prescribed by a general practitioner, but the major constraint is that it must be taken in the very first days of the disease.

What do we know about its deployment? France has ordered the equivalent of 50,000 treatments which will be available at the end of November 2021, but at a significant price. Count 600 euros for the treatment. It will therefore be marketed as an urgent procedure only for the patients most at risk. For all, the European Medicines Agency will rule on the basis of larger studies on side effects.

