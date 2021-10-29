Vinicius snubbed by the Brazilian selection

Vinicius Junior’s thunderous start to the season is clearly not enough for the Brazil coach, who prefers to rely on other players who are significantly less successful with their clubs.

Vinicius Junior has made a great start to the season with Real Madrid and has become an important piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s puzzle. The young Brazilian is, perhaps for the first time since his arrival in the Spanish capital, a holder who is not considered “by default” because his performance is at the height of a player in the White House.

From a statistical point of view, his 7 goals, 3 assists and 2 penalties obtained in 13 appearances make him the most important player of Real Madrid after Karim Benzema and the match / efficiency ratio is more than honorable, hence the idea that he undoubtedly deserves his place on the left side of the Madrid attack. However, playing every game and being good at Real Madrid is obviously no longer enough to be in the Brazilian selection.





Indeed, Tite has unveiled his list for the next gathering which will see Brazil face Colombia (November 11) and Argentina (November 16), two matches that will count towards qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. To the great surprise, the Seleçao coach decided to do without Vinicius Junior, who was however a regular on his last lists without having playing time.

On the other hand, the Brazilian coach saw fit to recall a player like Philippe Coutinho, who has been experiencing great difficulties for a long time. A decision in any case purely “technical”, as Tite justified in a press conference. “Vinicius is a great player with an impressive potential. Choosing among these players was a real headache. I chose these (other) players for technical reasons based on a specific time,” he said. he explained about the absences of the Madrilenian and Richarlison. On the other hand, Casemiro and Militao are well in the list.