    Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the list of trophies is available

    Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the list of trophies is available

    Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is out today on PS4, Switch and PC. On the occasion of the release of the card game inspired by the universe of NieR, we unveil the list of its PlayStation 4 trophies.

    Find below the list of 48 trophies (including 17 hidden) from Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, available from October 28 on PlayStation 4 (36 bronze, 8 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum):

    Bronze trophies (36)

    • The journey begins

      Complete Chapter 1.

    • The weather vane forest

      Complete Chapter 2.

    • Harmony

      Complete Chapter 3.

    • Along the coast

      Complete Chapter 4.

    • Dragon tower

      Complete Chapter 5.

    • Scourge island

      Complete Chapter 6.

    • Adventurer with a big heart

      Obtain the mysterious card 1.

    • And that foam!

      Obtain the mysterious card 2.

    • Filial love

      Obtain the mysterious card 3.

    • Sweet well water

      Obtain the mysterious card 4.

    • The green hand !

      Obtain the mysterious card 5.

    • In search of the cure

      Obtain the mysterious card 6.

    • Recalcitrant door

      Obtain the mysterious card 7.

    • Never ending Story

      Obtain the mysterious card 8.

    • Furnace

      Obtain the mysterious card 9.

    • Spectral treasure

      Obtain the mysterious card 10.

    • Croesus

      Exceed 50,000 gold coins.

    • Sacred Sword Holder

      Obtain the hero’s ultimate weapon.

    • Divine monster

      Obtain Lazuli’s ultimate weapon.

    • Heir to the Scepter

      Obtain Onyxa’s ultimate weapon.

    • Life in gold

      Obtain Olivia’s ultimate weapon.

    • Iron fists

      Obtain the ultimate weapon of Chestnut.

    • Mighty adventurer

      Start a new game keeping the same save.

    • Crushing victory

      Win a victory without taking damage.

    • Fine strategist

      Attack 3 times with an element to which the opponent is vulnerable in the same fight.

    • Mountain of gems

      Collect as many gems as possible.

    • Run for your life

      Successfully flee the fight.

    • Stand up in there!

      The master of the game fell asleep.

    • New power

      Learn a new technique from the sleazy alchemist.

    • Mysterious knight

      Defeat the mysterious knight.

    • Hermit of the Lost Island

      Defeat the Old Man on the Lost Island.

    • The player’s path

      Play a game in the game room for the first time.

    • Apprentice player

      Win a game room victory using the “Single Game” rules.

    • Amateur player

      Win a game room victory with the “Techniques Enabled” rules.

    • Expert player

      Win a game room victory with the “Events Enabled” rules.

    • Legendary player

      Win a game room victory with the “Use All” rules.

    Silver trophies (8)

    • Collector of objects

      Obtain all item cards.

    • Weapons collector

      Obtain all equipment cards.

    • Antique collector

      Obtain all the treasure maps.

    • Physiognomist

      Obtain all character cards.

    • Master of techniques

      Obtain all technique cards.

    • Demonologist

      Obtain all enemy cards.

    • Dragon tear

      Complete Chapter 7.

    • Sweaty forehead

      Reach the maximum level with one of the characters.

    Gold trophies (3)

    • Oracle

      See all endings of the game.

    • Card collector

      Obtain all the cards.

    • The liberator

      Kill the Dragon’s Vengeful Spirit in the Arcane Cave.

    Platinum Trophy (1)

    • Conqueror of Dragon Island

      Obtain all the trophies.

    Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Walkthrough Summary

