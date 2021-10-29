



News tip Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the list of trophies is available

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is out today on PS4, Switch and PC. On the occasion of the release of the card game inspired by the universe of NieR, we unveil the list of its PlayStation 4 trophies.

Find below the list of 48 trophies (including 17 hidden) from Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, available from October 28 on PlayStation 4 (36 bronze, 8 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum): Bronze trophies (36) The journey begins Complete Chapter 1. The weather vane forest Complete Chapter 2. Harmony Complete Chapter 3. Along the coast Complete Chapter 4. Dragon tower Complete Chapter 5. Scourge island Complete Chapter 6. Adventurer with a big heart Obtain the mysterious card 1. And that foam! Obtain the mysterious card 2. Filial love Obtain the mysterious card 3. Sweet well water Obtain the mysterious card 4. The green hand ! Obtain the mysterious card 5. In search of the cure Obtain the mysterious card 6. Recalcitrant door Obtain the mysterious card 7. Never ending Story Obtain the mysterious card 8. Furnace Obtain the mysterious card 9. Spectral treasure Obtain the mysterious card 10. Croesus Exceed 50,000 gold coins. Sacred Sword Holder Obtain the hero’s ultimate weapon. Divine monster Obtain Lazuli’s ultimate weapon. Heir to the Scepter Obtain Onyxa’s ultimate weapon. Life in gold Obtain Olivia’s ultimate weapon. Iron fists Obtain the ultimate weapon of Chestnut. Mighty adventurer Start a new game keeping the same save. Crushing victory Win a victory without taking damage. Fine strategist Attack 3 times with an element to which the opponent is vulnerable in the same fight. Mountain of gems Collect as many gems as possible. Run for your life Successfully flee the fight. Stand up in there! The master of the game fell asleep. New power Learn a new technique from the sleazy alchemist. Mysterious knight Defeat the mysterious knight. Hermit of the Lost Island Defeat the Old Man on the Lost Island. The player’s path Play a game in the game room for the first time. Apprentice player Win a game room victory using the “Single Game” rules. Amateur player Win a game room victory with the “Techniques Enabled” rules. Expert player Win a game room victory with the “Events Enabled” rules. Win a game room victory with the “Use All” rules. Silver trophies (8) Collector of objects Obtain all item cards. Weapons collector Obtain all equipment cards. Antique collector Obtain all the treasure maps. Physiognomist Obtain all character cards. Master of techniques Obtain all technique cards. Demonologist Obtain all enemy cards. Dragon tear Complete Chapter 7. Sweaty forehead Reach the maximum level with one of the characters. Gold trophies (3) Oracle See all endings of the game. Card collector Obtain all the cards. The liberator Kill the Dragon’s Vengeful Spirit in the Arcane Cave. Platinum Trophy (1) Conqueror of Dragon Island Obtain all the trophies. To read also:

Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com