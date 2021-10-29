News tip Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, the list of trophies is available
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is out today on PS4, Switch and PC. On the occasion of the release of the card game inspired by the universe of NieR, we unveil the list of its PlayStation 4 trophies.
Find below the list of 48 trophies (including 17 hidden) from Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, available from October 28 on PlayStation 4 (36 bronze, 8 silver, 3 gold and 1 platinum):
Bronze trophies (36)
-
The journey begins
Complete Chapter 1.
-
The weather vane forest
Complete Chapter 2.
-
Harmony
Complete Chapter 3.
-
Along the coast
Complete Chapter 4.
-
Dragon tower
Complete Chapter 5.
-
Scourge island
Complete Chapter 6.
-
Adventurer with a big heart
Obtain the mysterious card 1.
-
And that foam!
Obtain the mysterious card 2.
-
Filial love
Obtain the mysterious card 3.
-
Sweet well water
Obtain the mysterious card 4.
-
The green hand !
Obtain the mysterious card 5.
-
In search of the cure
Obtain the mysterious card 6.
-
Recalcitrant door
Obtain the mysterious card 7.
-
Never ending Story
Obtain the mysterious card 8.
-
Furnace
Obtain the mysterious card 9.
-
Spectral treasure
Obtain the mysterious card 10.
-
Croesus
Exceed 50,000 gold coins.
-
Sacred Sword Holder
Obtain the hero’s ultimate weapon.
-
Divine monster
Obtain Lazuli’s ultimate weapon.
-
Heir to the Scepter
Obtain Onyxa’s ultimate weapon.
-
Life in gold
Obtain Olivia’s ultimate weapon.
-
Iron fists
Obtain the ultimate weapon of Chestnut.
-
Mighty adventurer
Start a new game keeping the same save.
-
Crushing victory
Win a victory without taking damage.
-
Fine strategist
Attack 3 times with an element to which the opponent is vulnerable in the same fight.
-
Mountain of gems
Collect as many gems as possible.
-
Run for your life
Successfully flee the fight.
-
Stand up in there!
The master of the game fell asleep.
-
New power
Learn a new technique from the sleazy alchemist.
-
Mysterious knight
Defeat the mysterious knight.
-
Hermit of the Lost Island
Defeat the Old Man on the Lost Island.
-
The player’s path
Play a game in the game room for the first time.
-
Apprentice player
Win a game room victory using the “Single Game” rules.
-
Amateur player
Win a game room victory with the “Techniques Enabled” rules.
-
Expert player
Win a game room victory with the “Events Enabled” rules.
-
Legendary player
Win a game room victory with the “Use All” rules.
Silver trophies (8)
-
Collector of objects
Obtain all item cards.
-
Weapons collector
Obtain all equipment cards.
-
Antique collector
Obtain all the treasure maps.
-
Physiognomist
Obtain all character cards.
-
Master of techniques
Obtain all technique cards.
-
Demonologist
Obtain all enemy cards.
-
Dragon tear
Complete Chapter 7.
-
Sweaty forehead
Reach the maximum level with one of the characters.
Gold trophies (3)
-
Oracle
See all endings of the game.
-
Card collector
Obtain all the cards.
-
The liberator
Kill the Dragon’s Vengeful Spirit in the Arcane Cave.
Platinum Trophy (1)
-
Conqueror of Dragon Island
Obtain all the trophies.
To read also:
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Walkthrough Summary
Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com
MPTwitter