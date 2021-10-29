Volcanic eruption in La Palma: a drone manages to film the inside of the crater, the exceptional images of the volcano as if you were there

While experts predict earthquakes larger than those recorded for 6 weeks, a drone has managed to make its way to the crater.

When the Cumbre Vieja volcano will he stop growling? When this terrible eruption will it stop ravaging the island of La Palma ? One thing is certain, the end of hostilities is not for tomorrow on this island in the archipelago of Canary Islands (Spain) hit hard by the disaster for nearly 6 weeks. We still wonder how no death is to be deplored in the midst of the 2,000 evacuated homes and the 900 hectares ravaged by the wash.





Expected earthquakes

And while specialists believed in a lull, the activity of the volcano has resumed with more vigor since last weekend, between lava flows, explosions and earthquakes. It is precisely on this last point that experts are most concerned. In fact, 200 earthquakes strike the island of La Palma every day. The most important of them was “flashed” at a magnitude of 4.9. And now forecasters believe larger earthquakes are to come.

In the meantime, the volcano is still spitting fire. With a fantastic lava fountain which has reached 600 meters in height in the last 48 hours.

This Friday, the American television channel ABC unveiled stunning images of the interior of the crater filmed by a drone. the Cumbre Vieja volcano As if you were there.