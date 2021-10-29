Volcanic eruption in La Palma – The impressive images of a volcanic bomb that descends on Cumbre Vieja

Forty days after the start of the eruption, the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) does not weaken.

It’s quite the opposite. Day after day, the volcano raises the anguish of the inhabitants of La Palma, who discover a little more the ravages suffered by the island.

More than 2,000 homes have already been evacuated and around 900 hectares have been covered by lava. If the number of explosions has decreased in recent days, lava is flowing more and more abundantly.

Video of the progress of the currently active lava flow in the southern area of ​​the eruption, measuring around 1200 ° C / Thermographic video of the progress of the currently active lava flow in the southern area of ​​the eruption, measuring around 1200 ° C pic.twitter.com/e06ki3seT8

– INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 29, 2021

The activity of volcano is also manifested by volcanic bombs. A phenomenon that we had already mentioned previously and capable of causing serious damage (by impacts) up to several kilometers around the volcano. Volcanic bombs can form craters large and start fires if they are still glowing when they fall.

Scientists present in La Palma were able to observe the phenomenon. One of them published this Thursday the video of a volcanic bomb descending the volcano. Impressive images.