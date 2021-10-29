VW CEO relies on Tesla example to justify job cuts

Herbert Diess had probably experienced rather favorably the departure of Bernd Osterloh, the former boss of the personnel at Volkswagen who opposed the reformist and anti-conservative vision of the CEO of the group. Her replacement, Daniela Cavallo, was good news for Diess who could see less opposition from the staff. But that was before”.

If he was more neutral on the sensitive issue of restructuring at Volkswagen, Herbert Diess has taken a clearer position in recent days: “we need more speed in the development of new vehicles and in decision-making. This is the challenge facing Wolfsburg. We certainly need to cut jobs“.

Clearly, job cuts are no longer excluded, they are even on the program to allow Volkswagen to ensure the ecological transition, symbolized by the electric car. Which requires less manpower in the factory, and that, Herbert Diess is aware of it: if his group wishes to maintain comfortable margins similar to the thermal era, it will need fewer people .;





Daniella Cavallo obviously did not like the statement: “Herbert Diess prefers Wall Street investors to his own workforce – this behavior is unprecedented in the history of our group and shows once again that the CEO has no empathy or feeling for the situation of the workforce, even in this crisis“. VW’s works council also reportedly learned from the press that”Diess was flying to investors in the US instead of attending the company meeting“. Ahead of the controversy, Herbert Diess preferred to cancel his trip to the United States.

Herbert Diess seems in any case to like America and the radical methods of its large companies in terms of employee management. The CEO does not hesitate to show Tesla as an example, and in particular the Berlin plant which will soon emerge from the ground. It is also a way of pointing the finger at the risk of strong competition from this American “intruder” on German soil in the face of historic factories.