Wanda Nara has settled her court cases with Maxi Lopez

Divorced from former Argentine striker Maxi Lopez since 2013, Wanda Nara – now wife and agent of Parisian Mauro Icardi – would, according to her lawyer, have reached an agreement with her ex-husband to close the forty or so procedures still open.

One file after another. After many twists and turns, Wanda Nara publicly announced, Monday evening, her reconciliation with PSG striker Mauro Icardi, of whom she is the wife at the same time as the agent. But at the same time, the famous model / influencer / entrepreneur has also settled another conflict: that between her and her ex-husband Maxi Lopez, a former professional footballer and father of her first three children.

If the couple divorced in November 2013, just before Wanda Nara formalized her relationship with Icardi (who was Lopez’s teammate), the Argentinian press indeed tells us that around forty procedures were still underway between both, about properties, about children, and many other things. Until recently.





Maxi Lopez would have been a great support during the Wanda-Mauro dispute

“Beyond the fact that this case is strictly procedural, I would like to point out that Ms. Wanda Nara and Mr. Maxi Lopez have so far decided to put an end to all the procedures between them,” Ana Rosenfeld, lawyer for Wanda Nara, explained on Wednesday. in a press release relayed by TyC Sports.

According to the media based in Buenos Aires, Maxi Lopez will continue to pay a pension to Wanda Nara until the 21st birthday of the children, he will leave the big house of Santa Barbara to his ex-partner, but keep in return two apartments. .

The conflict between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara is perhaps not unrelated to this issue. TyC Sports indicates that Maxi Lopez was very present during the marital misadventures of his ex, by staying in Paris to take care of his three boys, but also of the two daughters of Wanda and Mauro Icardi, the time that they solve their problems. This would have made it possible to calm tensions, after eight years of battle.