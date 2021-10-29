We have classified (objectively) the 15 visuals of the CDs of Orelsan’s new album

Remember: in 2013, he was rapping about the death of the record. Today, he has just hit hard by announcing the release of fifteen different CDs, each referring to a title from the tracklist of his new album. Civilization, which he has just announced the release.

Yes, Orelsan has prepared a comeback for us with great fanfare and, with the help of Raegular’s brilliant work, yesterday unveiled the fifteen visuals that will be available for pre-order this Friday at 10 a.m. For the occasion, we have prepared a small classification of these visuals. Sometimes with arguments, sometimes just feeling.

# 1. “The quest”

Not necessarily the most spectacular. But symbolically very strong. A big reference to burnt CDs, available in only 500 copies that he himself signed. A beautiful tribute to the recording industry at a time when streaming and NFT reigned supreme.

# 2. “Manifesto”

This image reminds me of both IAM, Guizmo, and my student blockades when I was in high school. Raegular hat.

# 3. “Athena”

It’s the visual of the album that makes me want to discover the song the most.

# 4. “Fuck the world”

We are in the middle of a 1980s disco party and climate apocalypse that would cause destruction on the planet. Certainly the UFO of all the visuals on the album.

# 5. “Alone with people around”

OSS 117 loves panoramas. Me too. And this one is downright magnificent.

# 6. “Civilization”

A mixture of sobriety and accuracy in the colors for the eponymous title of the album.

# 7. “Ensemble” feat. Skread

A beautiful tribute to a friendship of nearly twenty years between two guys passionate about music who managed to do everything together, and who still thrill thousands of people today.

# 8. “Shonen”

It was almost surprising that Orelsan had not yet titled one of his titles “Shonen”, which refers to a type of Japanese manga. It’s done, and the visual is pretty cool.

# 9. “Breakers Flowters Infinity” feat. Gringe





This one, it is simple but legendary. And being limited to just 2,000 copies, we can be sure that Les Casseurs fans will fight for it.

# 10. “Clean”

Certainly the CD whose visual fits the title best.

# 11. “The smell of gasoline”

This one is not necessarily very impressive visually, but it arouses as much curiosity and interest as the title of the song in question.

# 12. “Last Glass” feat. The Neptunes

For a stratospheric collaboration.

# 13. “Dream better”

After Drake’s emoji cover on Certified Lover Boy, our national Orel ‘had to get started too.

# 14. “Bébéboa”

Surely the most zany of the fifteen visuals. Perhaps when listening to the song, the choice of this image will make sense.

# 15. “Better day”

Well, this one, he does the job, but it is the least transcendent of the whole series… which, in fifteen visuals, has bent the game.

We also made our tier list