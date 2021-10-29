Weird West: the unusual western of the elders of Arkane (Deathloop) announces a release date

Almost two years ago, the founder of Arkane Studios, Raphaël Colantonio, accompanied by Julien Roby, also a former executive of the studio, started a new adventure under the banner of WolfEye Studios. Since that time, water has flowed under the bridges and the two friends are happy to announce a release date for their first creation, Weird West.

With this very first creation, Raphaël Colantonio and Julien Roby intend to make this clever mix of immersion, simulation, role play and isometric view a winning combo. Better still, the two partners do not hide their ambitions and wish to develop ” such a complex and chaotic immersive simulation »Unlike any other. In the above excerpt – the first in a long series according to the developers -, Raphaël Colantonio discusses these aspects which will make Weird West an unusual experience, certainly, but also unique.

WolfEye sets out to conquer the West in 2022

The creative director therefore makes a point of honor in this in-depth excerpt at show us how all aspects of Weird West fit together to bring this special West to life. The primary goal being to push the interactivity slider as far as possible so that ” anything that seems interactive really becomes interactive », To quote the creative director, and thus stimulate the creativity of players in their approach to the game and gameplay.

However, don’t be fooled! Under his Red Dead-like attire in isometric view that gives pride of place to action and exploration, WolfEye’s game has, above all, a great RPG dimension. The west that you are going to travel back and forth is, in reality, riddled with quests and characters.





Speaking of characters, the excerpt released by the studio allows us to quickly get to know Jane Bell, a bounty hunter whose child was killed and husband kidnapped. She is one of the five protagonists which will punctuate the adventure, for a lifespan of at least forty hours ! The other four are still to be discovered, but it seems that all are brought to cross during this journey. In reality, the five friends are linked and the mysterious reason that unites them will not be revealed until the very end!

To end this presentation on a high note, Raphaël Colantonio announced that the title’s release was scheduled for January 11, 2022 on PC, Xbox One and PS4.. It remains to be seen whether the game will be backwards compatible or whether a version for the next generation consoles is in the boxes or not.

