Wejdene angry with her partner in Dance with the stars? Big clash and crisis of tears, an audio unveiled …

Wejdene should long remember his time in Dance with the stars. Eliminated during the last premium broadcast on October 22, 2021, the singer undoubtedly has some negative points. It would even be a bit of a disaster that she would have left the adventure of TF1. And for good reason, in recent days, it has been the subject of insistent rumors saying she quarreled with her dancer Samuel Texier. Without commenting, Wejdene fueled these rumors by stopping following the pro on social media and removing all photos from his Instagram account except for this disturbing post: “It was cool but, forget me.“Later, in story, she declared: “My health is priceless. My tour will be the only one.“

For Internet users, there is no doubt: there is tensions in the air between the interpreter ofAnissa and Samuel Texier. Information that Cyril Hanouna has confirmed in Do not touch My TV Start of the week. “She is really in conflict with her dancer, there was a clash on Tuesday, she left the scenes because he criticized her for being passive and not wanting to play the game anymore. She went to the production to complain.“, he reported after receiving a message from journalist Clément Garin.





She refused to dance

The affair has not finished making people talk since, Thursday, October 28, it was the turn of the blogger Aqababe to make revelations. On Snapchat, he shared overwhelming audio from a production member against Wejdene, who allegedly did not behave appropriately. “We were rehearsing on set and her dancer, who is a very simple, reserved and kind person, went crazy and told her what everyone was thinking. ‘You are a pain in the ass, you are a pain in the ass, you think you have arrived, but remember that you are 17 and it can stop overnight. You’re going to have to start respecting the people you work with. ‘ As a result, she shouted, during rehearsals she refused to dance, she then remade her princess, fits of tears and company. We were afraid that during the live she would refuse to dance but she did the minimum. She got eliminated and now she makes her cry on the networks“said this anonymous source.

For their part, Wejdene and Samuel Texier have still not expressed themselves on the subject. After their elimination, the singer did not mention any conflict with Samuel Texier. On the contrary, she emphasized “his wisdom, his tenderness and his benevolence“. The dancer for his part confided to have been”proud“to have had the young woman for a partner.