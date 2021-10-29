Wejdene: behind the scenes of the big clash with her DALS dancer revealed? Violent audio leaked

Did Wejdene Purposefully Get Eliminated From Dance with the stars during the premium broadcast on October 22, 2021 on TF1? It is the strange rumor of the moment that panics Internet users. In question ? Supposed tension with her dance partner.

Wejdene cold with Samuel Texier?

Officially, the interpreter of Your gow and Samuel Texier get along perfectly. Following the end of their joint adventure, the singer notably declared on Instagram “Thank you to my partner Samuel Texier for all these moments of sharing and learning“, while the dancer for his part said this,”Thanks to Wejdene, I’m proud to have been on the show with you“, in addition to sharing various photos of their stage performances.

Unofficially, the truth behind the scenes would however be far from being as beautiful. After the revelations of Cyril Hanouna in TPMP Start of the week, “Wejdene is really in conflict with her dancer, there was a clash on Tuesday, she left backstage“, it’s blogger Aqababe’s turn to add his grain of sand to this story.

Refusal to dance, princess behavior … Wejdene criticized

On Snapchat, the latter has indeed uploaded a mind-blowing audio. Presented as the testimony of a member of the TF1 show, we learn that Wejdene would not always have been pleasant with the teams and his teammate, “We were rehearsing on set and her dancer, who is a very simple, reserved and kind person, went crazy and told her what everyone was thinking. ‘You’re a bitch, you’re a pain in the ass, you think you’ve arrived, but remember you’re 17 and it can stop overnight. You’ll have to start respecting the people you work with ‘“.





These supposed words are obviously to be taken with a lot of tweezers given that nothing was acknowledged by both sides, but they would confirm the rumors of tension. Also according to this anonymous source, the star would have lived very badly this questioning and would therefore have decided to sulk until the end, “She shouted, during the rehearsals she refused to dance, she then remade her princess, fits of tears and company. We were afraid that during the live she would refuse to dance but she did the minimum. She got eliminated and now she makes her cry on the networks“.

Be careful, we remind you, these revelations are to be taken in the conditional. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that this story will not stop there and that new confidences / explanations will fall in the days to come.