What ambitions for Emmanuel Macron in Glasgow?

Will the President of the Republic manage to make the climate negotiations “great again”? Emmanuel Macron goes to Glasgow on Monday for the opening of COP26, the annual conference on the fight against global warming. Six years after the Paris Agreement, which aims to contain global warming “well below 2 ° C”, it is a question of finding the means to concretely implement the commitments of the COP21. At the Elysee Palace, it is hoped that Glasgow will make it possible to “consolidate” the commitments of the States in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With what proposals in the luggage of the French delegation? At the presidency of the Republic, it is considered at this stage that the Climate law, definitively voted this summer, and the European Union’s “Fit for 55” pact (for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions). on a continental scale) will suffice. “This is what will allow us to be demanding with other major emitting countries”, we want to believe at the Elysee. A line that makes Greenpeace France cough: “The Climate Law does not even allow France to meet France’s objective of -40% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030!” “, Denounces Clément Sénéchal, the spokesperson for” climate “of the NGO, questioned by 20 minutes.

No good tempo without a good example given

“France is among the European countries which emit the least greenhouse gases from the European Union,” defends Maud Bregeon, spokesperson for La République en Marche. When I see everything that has already been deployed to increase the share of renewable energies, what is being done for the insulation of housing … These are strong and concrete actions. The walker prefers to see the glass half full, even if the impact studies commissioned by the government show that the Climate law will not allow France to achieve its objectives and that the State has been condemned within the framework of “The Affair of the Century” for its climate inaction.

Coming to COP26 without additional commitments would, for MEP EELV Marie Toussaint, be the mark of the “five-year period of missed appointments”. “Emmanuel Macron has constantly preferred to listen to his communications advisers rather than scientists and ruled with slogans,” she prays to 20 minutes. The President of the Republic will come to Glasgow for the opening ceremony of COP26, where he will be invited to speak. “This is an opportunity to set the pace, but it is only possible if we have proposals to put on the table,” warns Clément Sénéchal at Greenpeace.





To be a leader, “you have to be exemplary”

If the entourage of the Head of State does not dangle new commitments on the occasion of the COP26, France places its participation under the sign of the search for “convergences” to fight against global warming: convergence between rich and poor countries, convergence between the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and climate objectives. Paris sees itself as a facilitator in the discussions between the parties. “France has a vocation to take the leadership”, even says Maud Bregeon. “It is indeed a role that we can expect, but that is not what has happened so far,” notes Clément Sénéchal.

The environmental activist points to the “lack of diplomatic investment” in the negotiations and “a gradual resignation of France, which nevertheless had a role of guarantor of the Paris Agreement”. In addition, before being able to be a leader in the negotiations, “you have to be exemplary” at least on the promises, points out Marie Toussaint.

Beyond the criticisms addressed to the Head of State on his policy to fight against global warming, the calendar is ticking Greenpeace France: Emmanuel Macron participates in a COP six months before the elections after having dried up these meetings since his arrival in Bonn in 2017. Will we have to wait for the presidential campaign to see France’s climate objectives – or at least those of candidate Macron – raised? “This is a subject on which we are working,” we elude at LREM. A crucial issue, while some close to Emmanuel Macron fear that Yannick Jadot will come and cut him croupiers on his left.