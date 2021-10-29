what are the solutions ?

A drug against high blood pressure, losartan, suffers from supply difficulties in France. Here’s what’s in store for patients.

The alert was given by the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) on Wednesday. In a press release, the health authority indicates that a prescribed treatment against high blood pressure, losartan, is the subject of supply difficulties in France.

These treatments for high blood pressure are also prescribed for heart failure and to prevent kidney failure in diabetics. The supply difficulties come from the detection of an undesirable substance, “an azide-type impurity”. It has been detected in certain batches of drugs and laboratories have blocked or recalled them, thus reducing the supply to pharmacists. “Investigations are underway at European level to find out whether this impurity is mutagenic”, specifies the ANSM.

The health authority specifies that there is no immediate danger linked to the presence of this impurity and warns of the risks in the event of abrupt cessation of treatment, which could be associated with “hypertensive surges” and ” destabilization of cardiovascular disease “.





The sartan alternative

To cope with supply difficulties, pharmacists will exceptionally be able to substitute other treatments based on similar molecules in the coming months, sartans. This measure, taken “on an exceptional and temporary basis”, will apply if the patient gives the pharmacist a prescription for losartan, if it is not in stock and if the patient cannot consult his doctor immediately. . “These recommendations are applicable in this context of tension and until a return to a satisfactory level of supply of losartan, potentially at the beginning of 2022”, indicates the ANSM.

Switching from treatment with losartan to another medicinal product of the sartan class is possible regardless of the indication in which it is used. “However, an adjustment of the doses or a change of treatment should be considered with the patient if the latter experiences symptoms linked to the change of medication”, specifies the ANSM. If in doubt, do not hesitate to consult your doctor.

