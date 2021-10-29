what we know about the young Polynesian who won 220 million euros

Thibaud Hue, edited by Manon Fossat



The winner who won 220 million euros in mid-October, the biggest jackpot in the history of the Euromillions, is a young Polynesian who was playing for the first time. The lucky one, who used to see her grandfather play the lottery, but had never taken the plunge before, validated her winning ticket in Tahiti.

220 million euros or 26 billion Pacific francs. This is the extraordinary sum won by a young woman on the island of Tahiti, the biggest gain in the history of the Euromillions. The young winner in her thirties wishes to remain anonymous, but we know a little more about her profile.





“I will continue to walk in bare feet”

When she found out she was the big winner, she hid the ticket under her bed, in her clothes, for fear it would be stolen. Already small, she often saw her grandfather play. This is what Isabelle Cesari, head of the winning relations department, tells us at the microphone of our partner Radio 1. “It’s exceptional. It’s the first time in her life that she played and she won. She won me. said the first person she thought of was her grandpa, ”she explains. “He’s a very spontaneous person, who has a lot of very strong values, very anchored and who is well surrounded. When you win a sum like that, it involves very intimate things like the relationship to happiness or luck. “, she continues.

The equivalent of the Marshall Islands’ GDP in pocket

Today, the young woman therefore finds herself with the equivalent of the Marshall Islands’ GDP in her pocket, or even the same amount as state aid for companies in Polynesia during the Covid-19 crisis. But that doesn’t mean she wants to change. “I will keep it simple, I will continue to walk in bare feet,” she says.

With this money, she notably planned to travel with her family or to invest in real estate. And why not buy a pied-à-terre on each continent, set up a business or support solidarity actions for children.