what will change from November 1st

Good news for the French who are still attached to cash. While the number of automatic teller machines (ATM) continues to decrease, “from next November”, around twenty machines will be put into service at tobacconists. Via a joint press release published on October 20, 2021, the Confederation of tobacconists and Loomis, a subsidiary of the Swedish group Securitas specializing in cash transport have also announced that the 24,000 tobacco dealers in the territory will be able, if they wish, to welcome this new service.

For Philippe Coy, president of the Confederation of tobacconists, “the withdrawal of cash is one of the essential services, which the network can provide by relying on its values ​​of social link and proximity on a daily basis”. Tobacconists indeed offer a unique network with great availability, since they are open on average 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, point out the Confederation of tobacconists and Loomis.





Ticket dispensers: towards a transformation of the tobacconist profession

The objective of this new offer is to meet the needs of the French and diversify the tobacconist’s profession to offset the steady decline in tobacco sales, which is still their main source of income. Of the 40 billion euros in sales per year, 21.8 billion come from tobacco products, on which they receive a commission of 8.1%, reports Le Figaro. This service will be added to the others, already offered by traders: