WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones on November 1: affected models

By Caroline J. Posted on October 29, 2021 at 9:38 a.m.
Please note, as of Monday, November 1, 2021, some smartphone users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp correctly. The famous instant messaging application will indeed abandon support for older versions of Android and iOS. So which models are affected by this change? We get back to you.
That those who do not know and do not use WhatsApp raise your hand! Ok, not many people as far as I can see. I have to say that whatsapp messaging app, launched in 2011 and owned today by Facebook (renamed Meta), announced in February 2020 that it had passed the 2 billion user mark worldwide!
Unfortunately, like all technology, WhatsApp has its limits. Thus, each year, the company has adopted the habit of sorting through the smartphones able to access its application. This autumn, WhatsApp has therefore decided to set aside new devices, considered outdated. From this Monday, November 1, 2021, some iPhone and Android will therefore no longer be able to access the famous application correctly.
But then, what are these devices on which will stop working WhatsApp ? It is smartphones more than five years ago, and therefore using old updates of their operating system.
More specifically, from this Monday, smartphone users equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 will no longer be able to access whatsapp updates. The messaging app will not completely disappear from your phone if the app is already installed there. It will still be possible to use it as before, but some features will stop working properly over time.
As indicated RTL and Phonandroid, a fifty smartphones are affected by this upcoming change. here is list of affected models :
- Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
- Apple 6s Plus
- Apple iphone 6s
- Apple iPhone SE
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Faea F1
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D Quad XL
- Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei ascend mate
- Huawei Ascend P1 S
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Samsung galaxy ace 2
- Samsung galaxy core
- Samsung galaxy s2
- Samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia Miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- THL W8
- UMi X2
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand X Quad V987
- ZTE Memo
- ZTE V956
Be aware, however, that WhatsApp may continue to function properly on some of the smartphones listed above if the user decides to install a more recent version of the operating system on them.