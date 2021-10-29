WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones on November 1: affected models

By Caroline J. Posted on October 29, 2021 at 9:38 a.m.

Please note, as of Monday, November 1, 2021, some smartphone users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp correctly. The famous instant messaging application will indeed abandon support for older versions of Android and iOS. So which models are affected by this change? We get back to you.

That those who do not know and do not use WhatsApp raise your hand! Ok, not many people as far as I can see. I have to say that whatsapp messaging app, launched in 2011 and owned today by Facebook (renamed Meta), announced in February 2020 that it had passed the 2 billion user mark worldwide!

Unfortunately, like all technology, WhatsApp has its limits. Thus, each year, the company has adopted the habit of sorting through the smartphones able to access its application. This autumn, WhatsApp has therefore decided to set aside new devices, considered outdated. From this Monday, November 1, 2021, some iPhone and Android will therefore no longer be able to access the famous application correctly.

But then, what are these devices on which will stop working WhatsApp ? It is smartphones more than five years ago, and therefore using old updates of their operating system.

More specifically, from this Monday, smartphone users equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10 will no longer be able to access whatsapp updates. The messaging app will not completely disappear from your phone if the app is already installed there. It will still be possible to use it as before, but some features will stop working properly over time.

As indicated RTL and Phonandroid, a fifty smartphones are affected by this upcoming change. here is list of affected models :





Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Apple 6s Plus

Apple iphone 6s

Apple iPhone SE

Archos 53 Platinum

Caterpillar Cat B15

Faea F1

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D Quad XL

Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei ascend mate

Huawei Ascend P1 S

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Samsung galaxy ace 2

Samsung galaxy core

Samsung galaxy s2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

THL W8

UMi X2

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE Memo

ZTE V956

Be aware, however, that WhatsApp may continue to function properly on some of the smartphones listed above if the user decides to install a more recent version of the operating system on them.