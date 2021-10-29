When the banks take it big with death: UFC Que Choisir denounces the scandal over inheritance fees

The UFC Que Choose alert this Friday, October 29 on the prices in France, very high compared to other European countries.

A business around the dead in France? This Friday, October 29, the consumer association pinpoints the banks for their exorbitant prices applied as inheritance bank charges, in increase of more than 28% since 2012 according to South West.

Indeed, after a death the heirs must request the bank of the deceased to close his account, after which the establishment invoices “the processing of administrative operations until the transfer of assets to the heirs (mainly the receipt of the death certificate, the inventory of funds and the management of post-mortem movements on the account) “, specifies the UFC Que Choisir.

How much are the inheritance costs in France?

In France, the median amount of inheritance is around 20,000 euros. For this sum, the French banks are paying 233 euros on average, according to the UFC Que Choisir study, which is based on the observation of the rates charged by 21 French banks considered representative of the banking sector.

Cherry on the cake, if the heir is not a client of the bank, the latter does not hesitate to charge a high price for the transfer of funds: 145 euros on average! In addition, specifies theIndependent, these prices do not necessarily appear on the brochures banking institutions.





An average that hides significant differences since LCL, which comes first, charges a price of 527 euros where Crédit Mutuel Center Est Europe only asks for 120 euros.

For comparison, these prices are, according to the association, twice as high as those practiced in Belgium or Italy and even three times higher than in Spain. Not to mention Germany, which simply declared them illegal.

The UFC Que Chooser asks for a “strict framework” of prices

For the moment, this is certainly not the government’s position. In September 2020, in a written response to a deputy, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance justified itself as follows: “Pricing transparency must allow consumers to play competition, the only one able to act on the level of prices . […] A regulatory framework for inheritance costs could lead to setting a price higher than the market price and to which all establishments would align, or even to increasing the price of other services by compensation. “

UFC Que Chooser claims not to be the first to tackle the subject. According to her, over the past 10 years, more than 33 parliamentary questions have been asked to the various governments to demand a regulation of these inheritance costs, from parliamentarians of all stripes, as reported. Le Figaro.

With the survey published this Friday morning, the association therefore wishes to alert public opinion so that the issue is once again on the agenda.

Call for vigilance

The UFC Que Choisir therefore calls for vigilance when choosing your bank. Usually, we look more at the cost of the bank card, or even the rate granted for a mortgage, but not these rates of bank charges of inheritance. However, we must pay attention to it.