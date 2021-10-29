when the rise in temperatures becomes unbearable

From the Valley of Death to the borders of the Euphrates via the Indian subcontinent, global warming has already made the daily lives of millions of people unlivable.

“Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth. The average summer temperature here has been much warmer for the past 20 years,” said Abby Wines, communications manager for Death Valley National Park in California.

In this shrub-strewn desert, the thermometer reached 54.4 ° C two years in a row, a temperature never before measured by modern instruments.

And July 2021 was the hottest on record on the planet, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

“This unbearable heat affects us a lot, and we, the poor, are the hardest hit,” laments Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, in northwest India.

On the other side of the planet, under the “dome of heat” that hit Canada this summer, Rosa, a resident of Vancouver, exclaims: “It’s just unbearable. You can’t go out in this heat. “.

– “Thousand dead” –

Without lower greenhouse gas emissions, this type of phenomenon “will be more usual”, underlines Zeke Hausfather, climatologist at the Breakthrough Institute.



The rise in temperatures linked to the “greenhouse effect” in turn leads to an increase in the frequency and intensity of droughts, forest fires, storms and also floods.

And an increase in heat waves that are harmful to agriculture and fatal for humans.

“A flood is a few deaths, maybe a few dozen. Each great extreme heat wave, on the other hand, causes thousands of deaths. And we know that these heat waves are increasing”, summarizes Robert Vautard, climatologist and director of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute.





If global warming reaches the threshold of + 2 ° C, a quarter of the world’s population will experience heat waves at least once every five years, according to a draft UN report obtained by AFP before the major international conference on the climate (COP26) which opens on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

– Impact on cities –

This stifling heat, the Bedouins have always lived with.

“It must be around 43 degrees and it’s only 8:30 am to 9:00 am. So at 2 pm, the temperature can reach 48 to 49 degrees, and sometimes even 50. But that’s normal for us, we got used to it, we are neither surprised nor worried, ”says Nayef al-Shammari, 51 years old.



Nayef and his father Saad live and work in the Al Nufud Al Kabir Desert in Saudi Arabia where they have been raising camels for generations.

Despite the calm of Nayef al-Shammari, the way of life of these Bedouins may eventually be called into question.

“Even animals in the region that tolerate heat, such as some camels or goats, will be affected, as will agriculture: this extreme heat will therefore have an impact on food production”, notes George Zittis, researcher at the Cyprus Institute. .

The marshes of Mesopotamia in Iraq, between the Tigris and the Euphrates, where according to legend was “the Garden of Eden”, are also in danger.

“The high temperatures, above 50 degrees, have consequences for fish, animals, inhabitants and tourism”, sighs the owner of a boat, Razak Jabbar, advancing slowly in the middle of a stream. . Looking resigned, he explains that he will probably have to leave.

Forced departures from rural areas pose other challenges.

“In this part of the world (the Middle East and North Africa), we predict that by the end of the century, about 90% of the population will live in cities,” where temperatures already tend to be warmer. high, predicted George Zittis.

Faced with the emergency, calls for action are multiplying.

“Without an immediate, rapid and large-scale reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, we will not be able to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and the consequences will be catastrophic”, warned in September the Secretary General of UN Antonio Guterres.