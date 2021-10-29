When the Stock Exchange sees good news in the lowering of Ubisoft’s sales forecasts, Corporate News

Ubisoft, down more than 40% since the start of the year on the stock market, was expected at the turn on the occasion of the publication, Thursday evening, of the figures for the first half of its fiscal year ended at the end of March 2022. And l he lowering of forecasts for “net bookings”, equivalent to turnover (made up of sales of games and associated services), for the whole of the twelve months, could suggest a continuation of the descent into hell.

It is not so. The action of the third largest player in video games climbed by nearly 10% from the first minutes of trading on Friday. Investors have found good news in the data presented by Ubisoft. Starting with the last opus of “Far Cry”, the sixth in the series, whose ratings issued by reference sites, deemed good but perhaps not enough to make it a “blockbuster” (understand a big success associated with a big budget), seems finally well received.

Far Cry 6 online with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

” The start of Far cry 6 is very solid and in line with that ofAssassin’s Creed Odyssey, which had been one of the group’s biggest launches, selling to more than 10 million units less than seven months after its launch “, Judge this Friday the firm Midcap Partners. A perceptible success reading the net bookings of the second quarter, which amounted to 392.1 million euros, “ well above its initial target of 340 million »And up 14% year on year. Another encouraging element for Far cry 6, the time per player is up 25% compared to the previous episode, says Ubisoft.





The results objectives for the entire financial year are for their part confirmed, even though the “net bookings” for the financial year are only expected to be “ between stable and slight decrease Against the previous target of single-digit growth. This, due to the lag of some intermediate games, such as Roller Champions. An operating profit of between 420 and 500 million euros is therefore still expected at the end of March.

The “Champagne” year

What to approach serenely a next season which promises to be much more salivating. It is indeed in 2022-2023 that will be launched, for example Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake Where Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, new versions of the publisher’s successful games. We are also waiting for the sequel toAvatar, after leaving James Cameron’s Avatar: The Game twelve years ago now, at the same time as the sci-fi movie.

” Historically, the group does not disclose all of its line-up [catalogue des jeux à sortir] that in June, recalls Midcap Partners, on the occasion of E3 [salon mondial des jeux vidéo], which says a lot about the potential for announcements to come by then. Better yet, management confirmed during the call expect double-digit growth in its top line [chiffre d’affaires] for the years to come, an element which should gradually materialize in the consensus and lead to an increase in valuation targets. “For the analysis office,” the ‘Champagne’ year that we were expecting for 2022-2023 therefore now seems to be clearly emerging. ”



