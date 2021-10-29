Where to buy Mario Party Superstars at the best price

The famous party-game license is back with the Mario gang! Mario Party Superstars compiles the best episodes of the Mario Party license and will be your best companion for your evenings with friends!

Mario Party Superstars: The best of Mario Parties in one game

Mario Party is the signature of great evenings between friends to roam the game boards in the colors of Super Mario worlds. Since the release of the first game on Nintendo 64, the license has made a name for itself in the field, even causing the appearance of many similar titles in competing licenses.

And Mario Party Superstars comes to compile what was done best in the previous episodes in order to offer a video game experience that is both pleasant and accessible for everyone.

The operation of Mario Party is simple: it is, roughly speaking, a virtual board game, where, by winning mini-games, you will be able to earn stars. The person who earns the most stars wins the game.





However, it is not easy to win them, because, in addition to the mini-games, you can come across a bad luck square. Depending on the effects of the latter, you may well lose coins, even a star.

The strong point of Mario Parties is the number of mini-games. These are particularly varied and will appeal to your memory, your responsiveness or even your team spirit! Indeed, you will not necessarily be alone during the games, you could quite find yourself playing in separate teams, against each other, or even all together against a player.

In short, we are in front of a Party-Game which will please everyone, which will be accessible to all, even people who never play video games and which will allow you to have a great time!

Mario Party Superstars: where to find it at the best price

