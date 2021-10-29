Who is Matthias Maurer, the replacement for Thomas Pesquet within the ISS?

This Sunday, the German ESA astronaut will fly from Florida to the International Space Station, where he will in turn spend six months in orbit.

Six months later, it’s the end of the adventure for Thomas Pesquet. Departing on April 23 for the International Space Station, the French astronaut is due to return to Earth in the coming days, at the beginning of November. If for the moment no official date has been confirmed, his replacement at the controls of the ISS is well known: the honor will go to the German Matthias Maurer.

On Sunday, October 31, this European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, selected in 2015, will take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, along with three NASA counterparts, Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn and Raja Chari. Aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon space vehicle dubbed “Endurance”, they must join the ISS a few hours later, when the handover should be effective between Pesquet and Maurer, who are also lifelong friends.

Thomas Pesquet’s lining formed in France

Aged 51, Matthias Maurer is very attached to France. He studied at the EEIGM (The European school of engineers in materials engineering) located in Nancy, as recalled here France Blue, where he obtained one of his many diplomas.

“I will take an emblem from my engineering school in Nancy. It is a sign of Franco-German friendship, and it is to encourage many young people to pursue the development of the European idea,” he had said at a press conference last December, just days after being officially inducted as Thomas Pesquet’s replacement.

The German astronaut has also followed the same training as Thomas Pesquet in anticipation of his journey into orbit. As the Cité de l’Espace website reminds us, he then took on the role of French understudy.





“So far I have been Thomas’ replacement. He has supported me with a lot of advice during the preparation phase and I still have a lot to learn from him. His advice ranges from choosing my space food to techniques. to work with confidence in the space suit, “he recalled during the same speech.

“Cosmic kiss”

From the last six months of Thomas Pesquet, the general public will remember the photos of the Earth taken from the ISS and shared on social networks as well as the spectacular images of his spacewalk, during which he replaced some- some of the solar panels on the space station.

For his part, Matthias Maurer will lead, in addition to his role as commander of the ISS, “numerous European and international experiments in microgravity”, describes the ESA website. For the occasion, the latter decided to baptize his mission “cosmic kiss”, the cosmic kiss in French version, “a declaration of love to space”, he affirms.

The twelfth German to end up in orbit, he said he hoped to be able to make a spacewalk outside the station to activate a European robotic arm, sent up there earlier this summer. Asked how the simultaneous presence of two European astronauts in the ISS would be celebrated, he said it was “still a secret”.