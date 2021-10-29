why her parents prevented her from attending Star Academy

At the microphone of Jacques Pessis in the podcast Keys to a life, Sophie Tapie revealed that she could have participated in the star Academy. But her parents refused for a very special reason.
In February 2013, the general public discovered the face of Sophie Tapie, daughter of Bernard and Dominique Tapie, in the second season The Voice. At the time, the young woman had turned the chairs of Jenifer and Louis Bertignac and she had finally chosen to join the team of the winner of the first season of the star Academy. An experience that has not “absolutely not helped“to break into music, as she had confided, adding that contacts with her coach had remained very limited. She also refused to participate in the edition All-Stars of the program, won by Anne Sila, last Saturday. Since then, the artist has come a long way and recently released an album called 1988, in which she pays tribute in particular to her father with a title that looks back on her fight against cancer. What we know less is that Sophie Tapie could have participated in the star Academy.
The deal with his parents was clear
It’s in the podcast Keys of a life by Sud Radio – recorded a few days before her father’s disappearance – that Jean-Matthieu Marinetti’s companion came back to the original reason why she did not join the tele-hook. At the time, the singer was a minor and her parents didn’t want her to participate in the program because her math scores were too bad. “It happened that, as usual, I had to have an average of between 15 and 16 in everything: French, geo-history, English, Spanish, Italian. And then that I did not exceed the 3 out of 20 neither in maths, neither in physics, nor in bio. I think the deal was that I have at least the average in science subjects, except that it is not possible. I have a real concern with mathematics. So, suddenly, I was deprived of that because I was a minor and TF1 had offered me to do season 3 or 4. And it did not happen because the contract was not fair between what the parents wanted and what I had provided “, she explained confided. Her parents demanded that she finish with “a decent average in science subjects”, because the show, which could last three months, would deprive her of a school year. It was Alexia Laroche-Joubert who noticed the daughter of Bernard Tapie to Bercy and had offered to try his luck in the show.
Sophie Tapie takes a step back
A little over three weeks after the death of her dad from double cancer, Sophie Tapie announced yesterday on her Instagram account that she was going to take a break from promoting her new album. “As you can imagine, I’m going through a complicated time in my life. That’s why I decided to put the promotion of my album on hold for a while. We had so many great plans, but they weren’t going to be done. with sincerity if I had to do them today. I need to refocus and take time to get better “, she noted as well.